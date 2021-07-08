Cambridge school board reverses previous vote and keeps Indian name

CAMBRIDGE — The Indian is back.
In a reversal of its June 17 vote to retire Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem, the school board voted Thursday night to keep the name and create a committee to review the emblem.
The resolution was similar to one that the board drew up at its meeting on June 10 but was voted down, 3-2, a week later.
The new resolution was introduced by Dillon Honyoust, one of two new members on the board.
Honyoust and David Shay Price were elected on May 18 on a platform of protecting the Indian, with Honyoust sworn in the night of the election to fill an unexpired term. Price started his term Thursday.
New board President Jessica Ziehm, Honyoust and Price voted to reinstate the Indian.
Former board President Neil Gifford and board member Caleb Breault voted against the resolution.
Honyoust’s original resolution included a charge to school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell to create a plan to “restore school spirit and pride in the Indian's nickname and imagery amongst the student body and faculty.” That section was dropped over concerns that the Indian has been divisive.
Gifford called the resolution “an abdication of responsibility” on the board’s part, noting that Honyoust and Price haven’t received required training for board members yet, weren’t familiar with the school’s policies, nor had they reviewed the information on the controversy that Silvernell had received and compiled.
Price countered that the board had shown “a disregard for where the majority of the community stands.”
Although people who want to retire the mascot pointed to statements by many Native American organizations who find Native American mascots offensive, Price said Native Americans in the district that he’d talked to “support moving forward in a way that respects them. This resolution is a way.”
The meeting was the first in-person meeting of the board since the winter. Honyoust, who was on vacation, attended remotely.
Nearly 80 people attended, on both sides of the issue.
Indian supporters, many wearing orange shirts saying “Save Our Mascot,” broke into cheers when the resolution passed.
“Let tonight be a night that we start the healing process,” Ziehm said just before the meeting adjourned. “We have more work to do. Let’s remain respectful of each other.”