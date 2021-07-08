Cambridge school board reverses previous vote and keeps Indian name

CAMBRIDGE — The Indian is back.

In a reversal of its June 17 vote to retire Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem, the school board voted Thursday night to keep the name and create a committee to review the emblem.

The resolution was similar to one that the board drew up at its meeting on June 10 but was voted down, 3-2, a week later.

The new resolution was introduced by Dillon Honyoust, one of two new members on the board.

Honyoust and David Shay Price were elected on May 18 on a platform of protecting the Indian, with Honyoust sworn in the night of the election to fill an unexpired term. Price started his term Thursday.

New board President Jessica Ziehm, Honyoust and Price voted to reinstate the Indian.

Former board President Neil Gifford and board member Caleb Breault voted against the resolution.

Honyoust’s original resolution included a charge to school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell to create a plan to “restore school spirit and pride in the Indian's nickname and imagery amongst the student body and faculty.” That section was dropped over concerns that the Indian has been divisive.