CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge school board reschedules meeting

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge school board has rescheduled its regular February meeting a second time, to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The first meeting, on Feb. 10, was postponed until Feb. 16 due to board members’ absences.

The second meeting was adjourned before any business could be done because about a dozen members of the audience refused to put on face masks and challenged the board’s and administrators’ authority to enforce the state mandate.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held virtually on Webex, a video conferencing platform. To access the link, go to www.cambridgecsd.org, click on the calendar in the upper right corner, scroll down to Feb. 23, and click on “rescheduled board of education meeting and budget workshop.”

The agenda includes a resolution to file a legal challenge to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order for the school to retire its Indian nickname and imagery.

Also on the agenda are budget proposals for school programs and special education, athletics, technology, building and grounds, and transportation.

The full agenda and budget presentation can be viewed on the district’s website under “Board of Education.”

