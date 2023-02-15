CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge school board member Neil Gifford resigned Friday, the day the school’s last-ditch appeal of a state order banning its Indian mascot was filed.

Gifford, a consistent supporter of efforts to retire the mascot, cited the controversy as his reason to leave five months before the end of his term.

Thursday, at the board’s regular monthly meeting, school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the board’s attorneys had completed the appeal and would submit it the following day. The deadline for the appeal was Monday.

The filing contests state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s November 2021 ruling that the board improperly rescinded a vote in June 2021 to retire the controversial image and nickname.

The board lost a previous appeal in June 2022 when Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty upheld Rosa’s decision. The board voted at the time to authorize a further appeal as a “placeholder” while it discussed whether to pursue the matter. The board told the attorneys to proceed in October.

The state Education Department has discouraged Native-themed mascots in public schools since 2001. In November, Rosa ordered state public schools to retire Native-themed mascots by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

In a letter of resignation addressed to Silvernell, Gifford praised Silvernell, his predecessor Vince Canini, and “the amazing faculty and staff” at the school, and thanked district voters for electing him to three terms on the school board.

“Until last night’s Board of Education meeting, I remained hopeful that information, reason and empathy would ultimately triumph in board decision making,” Gifford wrote. Board members “must rely on these things, and the opinions of the actual experts we hire (like yourself), in our decisions.

“Since as the commissioner of education highlighted, it was the current board majority’s repeated ‘arbitrary and capricious abuse of discretion,’ and their supporters’ actions regarding the logo, that were ultimately responsible for eliminating Indigenous mascots, logos and team names in public schools across all of New York state, I remained hopeful that the board would accept the reality of the recent statewide NYSED order and abandon their attempt to appeal the NYS Supreme Court decision.”

The board’s choice to proceed “despite the evidence and the board’s three losses on this issue already” prompted Gifford’s resignation, he wrote. “I know I have more to offer CCS, but I cannot in good conscience serve on a board of a public educational institution that continues to use public resources to pursue personal agendas over objective, evidence-based decision making.”

Discontent with the Indian as a potentially racist image had been brewing in the community before a Native American activist attacked it at the December 2019 board meeting. That triggered an eruption of demands for and against removing the mascot. During sometimes stormy meetings, Indian supporters, including some Native Americans living in the district, insisted that the Indian mascot was meant to “honor and respect” Native Americans. Gifford, who is conservation director of the Albany Pine Bush, sided with those who said research shows race-based mascots have a harmful effect on all students.

In a tense board meeting in June 2021, Gifford cast the deciding vote to retire the Indian. That vote was overturned the next month when two new board members and one incumbent overruled Gifford and board member Caleb Breault. In response to an August petition by mascot opponents, Rosa threw out the the second vote on the grounds that it was “arbitrary and capricious.” During sometimes tense meetings, Gifford and Silvernell drew fire from Indian supporters who said they were untrustworthy and called for their resignation or removal.

The school has not made public how much it has spent on legal fees for appeals.

Gifford’s and Breault’s three-year seats are up for election in May. Petitions to be on the ballot are due on April 17 at the district office.

On Monday, the school’s website noted Gifford’s resignation without comment.

“The Board of Education is assessing its options to fill his vacant seat,” the post read. “More information will be shared at the March 9 Board meeting.”