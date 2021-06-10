Cambridge school board delays decision on Native American mascot

However, the board didn’t want to end the meeting without making some progress on the issue. Jeffrey Honeywell, an attorney in practice in Albany who specializes in education and school board law, guided board members through their options.

As originally worded, the proposed resolution would retire the nickname and image effective July 1.

The school superintendent would be tasked with creating a process and committee for selecting a new nickname, while preserving the Indian-themed plaques and trophies won by the school’s sports teams. Sports gear and other places where the Indian image appeared would be phased out gradually as equipment reached the end of its life and replaced with whatever new emblem would be selected, to reduce costs to the district.

School board member Jessica Ziehm called the resolution “very harsh.”

“We don’t even know what we would change (the mascot) to on July 2 or Sept. 1,” she said.

“Now is not the time to take a vote,” Honyoust said.

“The community isn’t ready.”