Cambridge school board delays decision on Native American mascot

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Indian received a reprieve of sorts Thursday evening when the school board tabled a motion to retire the mascot.
In consultation with an attorney brought in by school board President Neil Gifford to moderate the discussion, the board moved toward a compromise suggested several months ago by new school board member Dillon Honyoust: keep the Indian name but create a committee of students and Native American artists to explore the development of a new emblem.
Board members generally agreed that although most of the evidence they’ve reviewed over the last eight months shows that it’s inappropriate for a majority-white school district to use a Native American image as its emblem, a majority of the community is clearly committed to keeping it. At the same time, the division over keeping or retiring the mascot is harming the community and damaging the district’s reputation regionally and nationally, they said.
“The mascot has one job: to unify,” said board member Dr. Jessica Roosevelt. “It can no longer do its job.”
A team of mediators who started working with district residents six weeks ago about the mascot controversy submitted its report two days ago, and board members said they needed more time to review the report before they would feel comfortable voting on the resolution to retire the mascot.
However, the board didn’t want to end the meeting without making some progress on the issue. Jeffrey Honeywell, an attorney in practice in Albany who specializes in education and school board law, guided board members through their options.
As originally worded, the proposed resolution would retire the nickname and image effective July 1.
The school superintendent would be tasked with creating a process and committee for selecting a new nickname, while preserving the Indian-themed plaques and trophies won by the school’s sports teams. Sports gear and other places where the Indian image appeared would be phased out gradually as equipment reached the end of its life and replaced with whatever new emblem would be selected, to reduce costs to the district.
School board member Jessica Ziehm called the resolution “very harsh.”
“We don’t even know what we would change (the mascot) to on July 2 or Sept. 1,” she said.
“Now is not the time to take a vote,” Honyoust said.
“The community isn’t ready.”
The board eventually agreed on keeping the Indian name and emblem for the time being, but create a committee that would include students and Native American experts, and have the superintendent develop an improved Native American studies curriculum for district students. Honeywell said he’d put the ideas into a draft resolution and email it to board members for review.
The board agreed to set a date next week to discuss and possibly vote on the resolution. The committee itself would be set up by the school board that takes office on July 1. New member Shay Price will replace Roosevelt, who is retiring. Honyoust took office on May 18, filling a seat left vacant by a board member who resigned.