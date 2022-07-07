Cambridge school board considers appeal in Indian logo case

CAMBRIDGE — Despite a ruling last month from a state Supreme Court judge, the Cambridge school board isn’t giving up on its Indian mascot.

The board voted 3-1 on Thursday evening to retail legal counsel to keep its options open to appeal state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order reinstating the board’s June 17, 2021, resolution to retire the mascot. Board member Neil Gifford cast the lone opposing vote. Board member Caleb Breault was absent.

Board member Shay Price, elected board president earlier in the evening, called Thursday’s resolution “essentially a placeholder,” so that the board can keep its options open while it explores further legal action. The resolution authorizes its attorneys, Honeywell Law Firm PLLC, of Albany, to file a notice of appeal of Acting Supreme Court Judge Sara McGinty’s June 21 ruling upholding Rosa’s decision.

“The board remains in disagreement with Commissioner Rosa and Judge McGinty, as are district residents,” Price said. “We’re carefully considering all our legal options.”

Gifford, who voted to retire the mascot in June 2021, said he was proud of that vote. The validity of the resolution, which was overturned the following month when one new member joined the board, was upheld by Rosa, the state attorney general, and McGinty, he said.

“It was never a personal agenda (against the Indian) for me,” Gifford said.

He urged people who felt the state is singling out the school over the mascot to read Rosa’s and McGinty’s statements on the school website and why the original vote was upheld.

Board member Dillon Honyoust, who was elected with Price in May 2021 on a platform of defending the Indian mascot, said he was proud of his vote in July 2021 to rescind the previous month’s vote and reinstate the mascot.

“Native culture needs to be kept in the forefront regardless of what happens with the name and imagery,” said Honyoust, who has Native American ancestry. “The community holds the power of how we move forward together.”

Rosa’s ruling gave the school a deadline of July 1 to remove the Indian name and imagery. School staff began covering and removing the Indian name and pictures on campus immediately after commencement ceremonies on June 24.

Several district residents at the meeting criticized the school administration for complying. Residents Dawn Case and Kathleen Ward urged the school to defy Rosa’s order. Case said the school should refuse to follow the order until all schools in the state with Native-themed mascots are told to take them down.

“Fight it!” Ward said. “Don’t take down any more signs. I’m willing to spend as much as we need to keep that mascot and that name.”

The school has spent at least $60,000 so far in legal fees around the mascot debate.