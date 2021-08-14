Cambridge school board commits to in-person education for 2021-22

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School is committed to in-person education for the 2021-22 school year, under a resolution approved by its Board of Education on Thursday evening.
The school will not offer remote education except for students in quarantine or when the building cannot open due to illness, damage, weather, lack of transportation or as required by law, according to the resolution.
“Some kids are immune-compromised and will need accommodations,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell. Students can still do home instruction, but unless COVID infection rates spike, the school will not hold remote classes, he said.
The state Education Department issued guidelines around 4 p.m. that afternoon, Silvernell said, filling in when the state Department of Health refused to advise schools.
“Whatever it takes to get our kids back into the building, I’ll do,” Silvernell said.
School superintendents are developing a chart where rising infection rates trigger rising levels of protection for staff and students, he said. Strategies may include mask requirements, separating desks and work stations by 4 to 6 feet, and opening classroom windows to improve air circulation.
In response to a question by school board President Jessica Ziehm, Silvernell said the school has enough room to welcome back all its students, although some furniture may have to be removed to allow spacing.
“The goal is to get everyone back as much as possible” and address academic gaps and social and emotional issues that developed during over the last year and a half, he said.
The school has posted a survey on its website for students, staff and parents, asking what worries them about returning to school and what would make them more comfortable, Silvernell said.
In other business:
- The board went into executive session with legal counsel to discuss a petition filed by district parents with the state Education Department, requesting a stay of action on the board’s July 8 vote to reinstate the Indian nickname and mascot, and asking the board to restore the vote of June 17 to retire the nickname and mascot. The board took no action when it returned to public session.
- School business manager Anthony Cammarata submitted a plan, developed by the school’s technology committee, to spend $538,060 of the district’s allocation under the Smart Schools Bond Act on computer upgrades. The committee recommended buying 750 new Chromebooks, 100 Dell computers and 10 Apple iMacs to replace aging computers for students, faculty and staff, and 30 smartboards for classroom presentations. The school has a total allocation of $914,980, leaving a balance of $376,916. The plan will be posted on the school’s website for public comment. The board will hold a public hearing at its September meeting, approve the plan at its October meeting, and submit the plan to the Smart Schools Review Board. If the plan is accepted, the equipment would be purchased and deployed in time for the start of school in 2022, Cammarata said.
- The board voted again on appointing Jacob Rapp to a probationary appointment as a physical education teacher, at an annual salary of $71,572. The motion failed at a special board meeting on July 29 when board member Neil Gifford voted against it, concerned that the salary was significantly more than for other new teachers the board was hiring. Only three board members were present at that meeting, so Gifford’s “no” vote was enough to defeat it. Silvernell said Rapp was “far and away” the most qualified of six candidates who interviewed for the position, had previously worked for the district and came highly recommended. Rapp is also certified in health education, which is a combination Silvernell was looking for to assist students in the post-pandemic period. On the revote, Gifford voted with the rest of the board to hire Rapp.