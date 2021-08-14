Cambridge school board commits to in-person education for 2021-22

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School is committed to in-person education for the 2021-22 school year, under a resolution approved by its Board of Education on Thursday evening.

The school will not offer remote education except for students in quarantine or when the building cannot open due to illness, damage, weather, lack of transportation or as required by law, according to the resolution.

“Some kids are immune-compromised and will need accommodations,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell. Students can still do home instruction, but unless COVID infection rates spike, the school will not hold remote classes, he said.

The state Education Department issued guidelines around 4 p.m. that afternoon, Silvernell said, filling in when the state Department of Health refused to advise schools.

“Whatever it takes to get our kids back into the building, I’ll do,” Silvernell said.

School superintendents are developing a chart where rising infection rates trigger rising levels of protection for staff and students, he said. Strategies may include mask requirements, separating desks and work stations by 4 to 6 feet, and opening classroom windows to improve air circulation.