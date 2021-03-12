Cambridge school board calls for mascot mediation

CAMBRIDGE — The school district will hire a professional mediator to hold community discussions about the school’s mascot and nickname, so the school board can make a decision by the end of the school year.
As many as 116 people attended the board’s online meeting on Thursday night. Much of the two-hour meeting was taken up by the board’s discussion of what to do about the school’s Indian nickname and mascot.
Superintendent Douglas Silvernell admitted that “my greatest fear at the start of this (controversy) came true,” with “little evidence of civil discourse” between people who want to change the mascot and those who want to keep it.
“There’s damage being done here,” he said.
Last month, a local group that included a Native American family in the district offered to fund a collection of books on Native Americans for the school library and creation of a new emblem, to be done jointly by CCS students and Native American artists. In return, the school would have to keep the Indian nickname.
Silvernell said he assumed the offer was made with good intent, but he was advised by lawyers for the district that the conditions amounted to a bribe for the board’s vote and thus was unacceptable.
Board President Neil Gifford noted what he called “the enormity of the gulf between the retain and replace” camps.
Silvernell and the board have received thousands of emails and articles about the issue, Gifford said.
People who want to keep the mascot see nothing racist in it, he said, and feel their experience at the school and love for it are under attack.
Advocates for change include not just the local social justice community but also tribal governments across the U.S. that have contacted the school directly, Gifford said.
Maine has banned race-based mascots in its public schools, and it’s possible the New York Legislature could do the same, Gifford said.
The school adopted an equity policy last month that argues against the use of a race-based name and mascot, he added.
Silvernell presented the board with several options. The board agreed it would not be acceptable to either keep the name and mascot — essentially doing nothing — or to retire both name and emblem immediately.
A third option — immediately retiring the mascot and having mediated community discussions before voting on whether to keep or retire the name — was eventually discarded in favor of mediated community discussions that would inform the board’s vote no later than the end of the school year.
Gifford said that, as a scientist, he is used to making decisions based on objective criteria and didn’t see how community issues should be part of the board’s decision-making process.
“These are our taxpayers,” replied board member Jessica Ziehm, who had pushed for more community discussion throughout the process. “People need to hear each other, and the board needs to hear more about their motivation.”
“The community needs more time to discuss this with a mediator before the board makes a decision?” Gifford asked.
“Yes,” Ziehm said.
The board appointed Silvernell to engage a professional mediation service to handle the community discussion process. Gifford also asked that the mass of material the school board and administration have received on the topic be made available to the public.
A local newspaper, The Eagle, has already filed a Freedom of Information Law request for access to the material. Silvernell said he’d like to call a special board meeting soon to start the mediation process.
In other matters:
- The latest version of the 2021-22 budget has a spending increase of 3.01% over the current year, with a tax increase of 1.65%. State aid numbers and the amount of the school’s surplus are not yet available.
- The board approved two propositions to be voted on with the school budget: $58,000 to be appropriated for the Cambridge Public Library, and no more than $331,500 to lease three school buses for up to five years. The board expects to adopt a budget at its April 13 meeting. The last date for budget adoption is April 22.