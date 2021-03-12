Cambridge school board calls for mascot mediation

Silvernell and the board have received thousands of emails and articles about the issue, Gifford said.

People who want to keep the mascot see nothing racist in it, he said, and feel their experience at the school and love for it are under attack.

Advocates for change include not just the local social justice community but also tribal governments across the U.S. that have contacted the school directly, Gifford said.

Maine has banned race-based mascots in its public schools, and it’s possible the New York Legislature could do the same, Gifford said.

The school adopted an equity policy last month that argues against the use of a race-based name and mascot, he added.

Silvernell presented the board with several options. The board agreed it would not be acceptable to either keep the name and mascot — essentially doing nothing — or to retire both name and emblem immediately.

A third option — immediately retiring the mascot and having mediated community discussions before voting on whether to keep or retire the name — was eventually discarded in favor of mediated community discussions that would inform the board’s vote no later than the end of the school year.