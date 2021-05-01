Cambridge school board adopts budget with 1.65% tax levy increase

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s proposed school budget for 2021-2022 would increase district property taxes by 1.65%, if voters approve the budget on May 18. That’s 0.01% below the tax cap of 1.66%.
The proposed budget stands at just over $23 million, up $763,331, or 3.43%, over this year.
School Business Manager Anthony Cammarata said the increase is to accommodate higher debt service, which rose 23.65% to slightly more than $3 million.
Eighty percent of the school’s debt service will be reimbursed by state aid, with the remainder coming from taxes.
The school is completing a large capital project and will have to start paying off the bonds, The project included improvements to the roof, front of the building, tennis courts, track, fire alarms, environmental controls and fitness center, construction of an outdoor classroom, and new boilers and an air handling system in the cafeteria, Cammarata said.
“It’s a lot of work that isn’t glitzy,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.
The biggest portion of the budget is $6 million in employee benefits, followed by $5.5 million for regular instruction. Benefits were up 4.47% and instruction costs dropped by 2.27%.
The school’s cost for health benefits is lower than the national average and in line with previous years, Cammarata said.
Auditing and treasurer costs fell by 70.4% as some of those functions were shifted to central administration and the business office, which went up 36.06%. Psychological services dropped $35,000, or 17.1%, because one of the school’s two psychologists retired and the replacement is starting at the low end of the pay scale, Silvernell said. All other lines in the expense summary changed by less than 10%.
The budget adds $62,000 for universal pre-kindergarten, $60,000 to replace 150 Chromebooks, $77,346 for a full-time equivalent social worker and $15,000 for a new air rifle program for grades 7-12.
Thirty families have applied for the pre-K program, enough to hold two classes, Silvernell said. The program will use the rooms occupied by the YMCA before- and after-school programs. The school will apply to the School Bonds Act to cover the cost of Chromebook replacements in the future.
State aid, at $12.45 million, covers more than half of the school’s budget. The amount is up by $836,000 for 2021-2022 because of the increase in building aid.
Voters will see a separate proposition to lease three school buses, at a cost not to exceed $331,500, for a term not to exceed five years. The district started to convert its purchased fleet to a leased fleet several years ago, which has saved on maintenance costs, Cammarata said. The school is still paying for previously purchased buses. Transportation costs are state aidable whether buses are owned or leased, he said.
A third proposition is for $58,000 to fund the Cambridge Public Library, which serves residents of the district. The district collects and handles the tax funds for the library so the library doesn’t have to pay for that service, Silvernell said.
There will be a hearing on the budget at the next regular Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Information on attending the meeting will be posted on the school's website.