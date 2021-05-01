Cambridge school board adopts budget with 1.65% tax levy increase

Auditing and treasurer costs fell by 70.4% as some of those functions were shifted to central administration and the business office, which went up 36.06%. Psychological services dropped $35,000, or 17.1%, because one of the school’s two psychologists retired and the replacement is starting at the low end of the pay scale, Silvernell said. All other lines in the expense summary changed by less than 10%.

The budget adds $62,000 for universal pre-kindergarten, $60,000 to replace 150 Chromebooks, $77,346 for a full-time equivalent social worker and $15,000 for a new air rifle program for grades 7-12.

Thirty families have applied for the pre-K program, enough to hold two classes, Silvernell said. The program will use the rooms occupied by the YMCA before- and after-school programs. The school will apply to the School Bonds Act to cover the cost of Chromebook replacements in the future.

State aid, at $12.45 million, covers more than half of the school’s budget. The amount is up by $836,000 for 2021-2022 because of the increase in building aid.