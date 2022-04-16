Cambridge school board adopts $23.92 million budget

CAMBRIDGE — District voters will be asked to approve a 2022-2023 budget of $23,923,743, an increase of $875,781, or 3.8%, over this year, according to a budget adopted Thursday by the Cambridge Board of Education.

The proposed tax levy is $9,419,500, increasing by $183,500 or 1.99%.

School Business Manager Anthony Cammarata said the increases are well below the rate of inflation, which is around 8%. The state tax increase cap is 2.08%.

The proposed budget adds an elementary speech teacher, a junior-senior high school special education teacher, a junior-senior high school social studies teacher and an extended school year elementary special education program. All were requested to meet student needs, Cammarata said.

The biggest percentage increase, 50%, is for psychological services, which rose from $172,600 to $258,906. Regular instruction costs dropped by $312,519 to $5,221,739 while special and occupational education rose by 20.42%, to $3,142,064.

Cammarata said the change between the two lines is due in part to expenses being shifted to the proper codes, which helps ensure the school receives the appropriate state aid.

Debt service dropped by $170,516 to $2,858,487, or a decrease of 5.63%, as the school switches to leasing instead of purchasing buses.

The allocation for legal, personnel and public information jumped by 35.6%, from $76,854 to $104,216. The school has filed a legal challenge to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s ruling that the school must retire its Indian nickname and logo. Also, the school has added a communications officer.

State aid is expected to increase by $677,663 to $13,124,680. The amount to be taken from the fund balance, $800,000, is the same as this year’s budget. Total revenues will increase by $875,781 to $23,923,743.

Voters will also be asked to approve the five-year lease of four 70-passenger buses, at a cost not to exceed $441,500, and the establishment of a capital reserve of up to $2 million, funded with unallocated fund balances if available.

One seat on the five-member board, that of board President Jessica Ziehm, is open. Ziehm is the only candidate to date who has filed to run.

Voting is noon to 8 p.m. on May 17 at the elementary gymnasium. Voters will need to show a photo ID with a physical address.

The school has 824 students. Cammarata’s projection for next year is 787.

In other matters:

The board approved Associate Elementary Principal Jerry Gibson to succeed Elementary Principal Colleen Lester, who is retiring on July 1. Gibson joined the district in 2019 in his current position. He was a special education teacher in the Mechanicville City School District for seven years before that. Since coming to Cambridge, Gibson has worked to improve social and emotional health programs for students and to provide more special education services. “The school’s rich history and culture is something I’m incredibly proud of,” Gibson said in a statement. “By continuing a culture where our students and staff are supported, valued and challenged, we can remain a school that prepares its students to have the necessary tools and skills to be successful.” Gibson will serve a four-year probationary appointment at a base salary of $97,000, plus $1,000 for his master’s degree.

Architect Callie Gaspray, with Mosaic Associates, presented the results of the master facilities plan survey and a workshop with faculty and staff earlier that day. While respondents are generally happy with the school’s buildings and campus, many people commented that the school needs a “proper auditorium” and an agricultural education program, she said. The biggest concerns were the building infrastructure and classroom technology, Gaspray said. “I believe the buildings are in solid shape and well-maintained, but they’re old,” she said. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the school will host a forum for community members’ concerns and comments at 7 p.m. on April 26.

Silvernell reported that he is developing an enhanced Native American studies curriculum, as requested by the Board of Education during the mascot debate. Silvernell said he’s in conversation with Native American educators in the region and is developing a list of topics for the curriculum. Grade 4 students will take a field trip this spring to the Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield Center for a program on Adirondack and Native American culture.

As the school community recovers from the pandemic, “things are starting to slowly come back to normal,” Silvernell said. “It’s starting to feel really good.”

