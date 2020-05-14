Cambridge school board adopts $22.2 million budget

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $22.285 million proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which is up $80,000 from the current year’s budget of $22.205 million.
The spending increase is 0.36%. The proposed tax levy increase is $169,779, 1.9%, well within the district's cap limit of 4.82%. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said during the meeting, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the 1.9% increase is “in line” with other districts in the area.
The budget assumes the school will receive all the state aid that the Legislature approved in April, Silvernell said. However, the state has warned of possible aid rollbacks to be announced in May, June and possibly December. The school “will have to adjust the entire budget” if that happens, he said. The school has already put out a retirement incentive to the staff and is prepared to make more cuts if necessary.
As presented at a budget hearing on May 7, funds for staff development, computer hardware and software, field trips, supplies, programs and other items could be reduced or eliminated. If voters reject the budget, the school would adopt a contingency budget with $167,779 less, most likely through staff cuts. The contingency budget would freeze the tax levy at this year’s amount.
Federal aid might be available, Silvernell said at the workshop. However, there is no guarantee, no date, and the money could come with restrictions.
A virtual public hearing on the proposed budget will be held on June 1. Details of the budget will be in a newsletter going to district residents on June 2. Voting will be by absentee ballot with a deadline of June 9.
Voters will also decide on three ballot propositions which include: spending $915,000 of fund balance on a project to upgrade technology infrastructure including expanding broadband and wireless internet, making security upgrades and purchasing devices; spend $380,000 to lease five 70-passenger buses, spend $277,500 to lease three other school buses and approve $58,000 appropriation for the Cambridge Library.
There are also two open seats on the school board for three-year seats.
The Cambridge Central School District covers parts of eight towns in two counties. District Clerk Kate Canini has been going through the counties’ voter registration rolls and tax rolls to determine residency and prevent duplicates, or “the costs would be astronomical,” Silvernell said. The absentee ballots will cost about $3 each. The district has $26,000 in unspent BOCES funds that can be put toward the printing, he said.
Elementary Principal Colleen Lester said staff continues to stay in contact with students online and by telephone. “All students are accounted for and connections are increasing,” she said. Students are receiving food and instructional packets.
Lester and High School Principal Caroline Goss said the school has begun cleaning classrooms and student cubbies and lockers for the summer. Morco, a local paper goods company, has donated boxes and the school will devise a way to return students’ belongings, Lester said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.