Cambridge school board adopts $22.2 million budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a $22.285 million proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which is up $80,000 from the current year’s budget of $22.205 million.

The spending increase is 0.36%. The proposed tax levy increase is $169,779, 1.9%, well within the district's cap limit of 4.82%. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said during the meeting, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the 1.9% increase is “in line” with other districts in the area.

The budget assumes the school will receive all the state aid that the Legislature approved in April, Silvernell said. However, the state has warned of possible aid rollbacks to be announced in May, June and possibly December. The school “will have to adjust the entire budget” if that happens, he said. The school has already put out a retirement incentive to the staff and is prepared to make more cuts if necessary.

As presented at a budget hearing on May 7, funds for staff development, computer hardware and software, field trips, supplies, programs and other items could be reduced or eliminated. If voters reject the budget, the school would adopt a contingency budget with $167,779 less, most likely through staff cuts. The contingency budget would freeze the tax levy at this year’s amount.