CAMBRIDGE — Village residents expressed shock and outrage on Monday evening at the cost of a proposed village wastewater treatment system.

The estimated cost is $27 million, with ongoing costs to village residents of almost $1,000 per year per household whether or not they connect to the system.

Many people attending an informational meeting in the auditorium of Cambridge Central School said there were perfectly happy with their septic systems. “This is a solution in search of a problem,” said resident Tim Kavanaugh.

Others objected to the cost. “There’s no way I can afford this,” said resident Julie Duggan. “I don’t see how I can afford to live in Cambridge if this goes through.”

Village Mayor Carman Bogle announced on Feb. 1 that the village had received a grant of $10.8 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a villagewide wastewater treatment system. The Village Board passed a bond notice in November 2021 that would allow it to secure a 40-year, $16.2 million bond from the USDA at an interest rate of 2.3% for the balance of the cost. If the village were to obtain the bond this year, it would have 38 years to pay it back.

Speaking to an audience of about 150 people, Ron Laberge, executive vice president of the Laberge Group, and Ben Syden, a Laberge Group vice president, explained how a system would work. According to a preliminary engineering study in 2018, wastewater from homes and businesses would connect to a low-pressure system feeding a wastewater treatment plant. Each customer would have its own grinder pump to break up solids and push sewage into the main. Sewage would be treated at a facility and the effluent would be discharged into the Owl Kill below its confluence with White Creek, south of the village.

The village doesn’t have a site for the treatment plant but has approached the owner of the Mary McClellan Hospital property about buying the site of its former treatment plant, Bogle said.

Engineers from Laberge also looked at a gravity-feed system, but that would cost another $10 million, Laberge said.

The cost of the grinder pump and its installation would be between $6,500 and $8,500 per customer depending on the model, Syden said. Taxable parcels in the village would pay an average of $614 per year to repay the loan and $341 for operation and maintenance of the system. Customers would be responsible for maintaining their grinder pumps.

“The next piece is getting (grant) money for hookups,” so residents wouldn’t have to pay the full amount out of pocket, Bogle said.

“We could say stop if it’s getting too expensive,” Syden said.

Bogle emphasized that the village has struggled with the lack of a wastewater system since the 1960s. She said she has been approached by developers who backed away when she told them the village has no sewer system.

“We want the village to have other (business) options than antiques shops,” Bogle said. Without wastewater treatment, the village can’t even have any more restaurants, she said. Four commercial buildings on West Main Street on a failed common system have been in violation for three years, she said.

Many village lots are below current size minimums for septic systems. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has told people that they can continue to use their septic systems as long as they work, but if the systems fail, residents won’t be able to replace them, Bogel said. Although most households are on the village water system, not all are. They have both a well and a septic system, risking contamination of the well.

Several people who spoke at the meeting wanted to know how many houses are in that situation. Bogle said she was advised by a state agency to test wells on properties with both a well and a septic system but chose not to. If testing showed contaminated water, the property owner would have to correct the situation immediately, she said.

The meeting was at times contentious, with audience members shouting down Laberge and Syden when they tried to impose a three-minute limit on speakers. Some people demanded to know why the bond wasn’t put to a vote, similar to the firehouse referendum in 2021.

Bogle said the firehouse, as a capital project, required a referendum under state law. The wastewater project falls into a different category. Residents had 30 days to request a permissive referendum after the bond approval vote in November 2021. No one came forward, Bogle said.

Other objections were that the flow in the Owl Kill were too low to accept the stated volume of effluent, that the effluent would contain contaminants that couldn’t be removed by the treatment process and would destroy land downstream, that the village’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) were flawed, and school as well as village taxes would go up if the school had to connect to the system.

Several people raised the prospect of odors from a treatment plant. “I don’t want stinking sewage uphill from our land,” said Leslie Green-Witham, whose property straddles the village line. Kay Ward proposed dissolving the village. “We don’t need the third tax,” she said. Others said it would make more sense to help households with both wells and septic systems to connect to the water system.

Bogle reminded the crowd that “this is not done yet,” with more studies and engineering to be come if the project moves ahead.

For the USDA grant, “we were competing with the whole United States,” Bogle said. “Would the feds have picked this community if they thought we didn’t need this?”

The village board’s regular monthly meeting is 7 p.m. tonight (March 1) at the village municipal building, 56 North Park Street.