Cambridge resident complains about LED streetlights

CAMBRIDGE — A complaint about the village’s new LED streetlights has lighting experts scratching their heads.

At the Village Board’s Feb. 5 meeting, a resident claimed that flicker from the lights was triggering her seizures.

National Grid, which provides the streetlights for the village, recently replaced all the orange-colored lamps with energy-efficient, greenish-white LEDs.

The resident did not provide any medical evidence to support her claim, said village Mayor Carmen Bogle.

Bogle consulted legal experts at the New York Conference of Mayors, to which the village belongs. Seizure disorders aren’t covered under the American with Disabilities Act. “NYCOM strongly advised sticking to ADA compliance,” Bogle said, otherwise the village might find itself having to make accommodations for all sorts of medical conditions that fall outside the ADA.

The website of the Epilepsy Foundation notes that only about 3 percent of people with epilepsy are sensitive to light flickers, usually from strobe lights or fluorescent lights with old ballasts. It didn’t mention LEDs as a source. The condition can be controlled with standard anti-seizure medications.

