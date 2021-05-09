Cambridge rallies diverge on Native American issues

CAMBRIDGE — Two rallies in Cambridge on Saturday had diverging ways of relating to Native Americans, while also suggesting the two groups might have some common ground.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Cambridge 4 Social Justice sponsored a fundraising event for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people at the Hubbard Hall campus. Event organizer Sarah Diane Nolan said 48 people registered to walk, run or ride bicycles over courses of varying lengths for Native Women Running, the fundraising arm of MMIWG2S.
That was the largest number of any group doing an event Saturday, Nolan said. Verna Volker, national organizer of Native Women Running, “was overwhelmed with the response,” Nolan said.
The differing lengths of the courses, centered around the village, corresponded to statistics about violence toward Native American women: 1.3 miles to reflect the one in three Native women who are sexually assaulted during their lifetimes, to 29 miles, because the median age of missing and murdered indigenous women is 29 years old.
In 2016, the most recent year for which national statistics are available, 5,712 Native women went missing. That is most likely an undercount, since many missing women are never reported and few agencies track violence against Native people, Nolan said.
Nolan is a runner herself and was following Native Women Running on Instagram. She’s also active with Cambridge 4 Social Justice.
“I put out a call to folks in the community to see if there was interest” in participating, “and it grew,” she said.
Rod Wilson, one of the organizers of Cambridge 4 Social Justice, said the group grew of out a local Black Lives Matter rally last year where demonstrators were harassed. People got together to educate themselves and identify their own blind spots. They saw Cambridge Central School’s Native American emblem and Indian nickname as “an issue here at home we can learn about and help with.” Resistance from others in the community who resented proposals to find a new emblem “encouraged us to support each other,” Wilson said.
David Snider, executive director of Hubbard Hall Projects, gave a land acknowledgement at the beginning of the event, honoring Mohican, Mohawk and other nations who lived in the Cambridge area before European settlement. Arts organizations are coming to grips with racism in their own histories, he said, and acknowledging the land’s original inhabitants is part of that reckoning.
Jessica Townsend and her daughter Charlotte were among about 50 people who came to the event.
“We’re running tomorrow on Mother’s Day,” Townsend said Saturday.
Townsend, a mental health counselor now in private practice locally, said she worked with missing and exploited children through an agency in Saratoga Springs, “but no one brought to my attention that Indigenous women are disproportionately affected.”
Two hours later, about 50 people attended a “Protect the Pride” rally at Durrin Park, adjacent to Cambridge Central School.
Dillon Honyoust and Shay Price, who are running for the Cambridge Central School District Board of Education on platforms that include keeping the school’s Indian nickname, spoke at the rally.
Honyoust, a CCS graduate who is Oneida and Onondaga, called himself “a very proud Cambridge Indian.” He expressed concern about the division in the community over the mascot.
“Love and unity is what we’re about here,” Honyoust said. He urged Indian supporters to become involved in the mediation process the school is sponsoring, noting that they were underrepresented in the introductory session on May 6.
“We really, really need to get in there and let our voices be heard,” Honyoust said.
Proceeds of a bake sale and raffle at the rally would be split between a Cambridge Indians scholarship and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women group, Honyoust said, adding that one of his aunts had been murdered.
He also announced a new scholarship for graduating seniors who demonstrate the “courage, strength and wisdom” of his ancestor Polly Cooper. She was one of a group of Oneida who brought food and blankets to American soldiers at Valley Forge during the winter of 1778, Honyoust said.
Honyoust wants to create an American Indian studies program at CCS to be funded by community donations. The program could tie in with a revived agriculture program, teaching traditional Indigenous agriculture, he said
Price, who is quarantining at home before an upcoming military deployment, spoke remotely. He is a CCS graduate and former science teacher at the school. Price said he wants to “make sure school policies reflect the community.” The Honyoust family are “our resident community experts” on Native American history, while CCS students should be protected from “divisive issues going around,” he said.
Several members of Native American Guardians Association, a Native American group that promotes Native American imagery for sports teams, also came in via remote connections. Honyoust is a member of the group and recently appeared with them at a school in Cooksville, Tennessee, that voted to keep the nickname “Redskins.”
Tony Hansen, part of the association’s leadership team, praised people at the rally for “fighting the good fight. There’s nothing more proud than having a Native American mascot at your school,” he said. “It’s an absolute tragedy what they’re trying to do to you. Fight back and take control of your school.”
Polls show that 91 percent of Native Americans have no problem with the use of Native American imagery for sports teams, Hansen said. The effort to retire Native American mascots “is being driven by radicals in academia. They have a radical Marxist agenda,” he said.