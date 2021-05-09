Cambridge rallies diverge on Native American issues

Honyoust wants to create an American Indian studies program at CCS to be funded by community donations. The program could tie in with a revived agriculture program, teaching traditional Indigenous agriculture, he said

Price, who is quarantining at home before an upcoming military deployment, spoke remotely. He is a CCS graduate and former science teacher at the school. Price said he wants to “make sure school policies reflect the community.” The Honyoust family are “our resident community experts” on Native American history, while CCS students should be protected from “divisive issues going around,” he said.

Several members of Native American Guardians Association, a Native American group that promotes Native American imagery for sports teams, also came in via remote connections. Honyoust is a member of the group and recently appeared with them at a school in Cooksville, Tennessee, that voted to keep the nickname “Redskins.”

Tony Hansen, part of the association’s leadership team, praised people at the rally for “fighting the good fight. There’s nothing more proud than having a Native American mascot at your school,” he said. “It’s an absolute tragedy what they’re trying to do to you. Fight back and take control of your school.”