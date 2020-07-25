Cambridge pays respects to a 'friend of the community'

CAMBRIDGE — Area residents gathered along the village streets Saturday morning as a horse-drawn hearse carried the remains of Philip J. Sica to Woodlands Cemetery.
“Phil was a great friend of my father and a friend of the community,” said Vicki Odell, standing on West Main Street with an American flag. “I’m just here to honor him.”
Sica died July 20 at age 86.
A boyhood transplant from Brooklyn, he served 27 years on the village police force, most of it as chief, six years as village mayor, and 26 years as village justice. He added the White Creek town justice position in 2002 and retired from both benches in April 2019. He was often re-elected to the justice positions without opposition. He was in the Army National Guard for 10 years.
Patrol cars from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department led the funeral cortege.
Members of the Cambridge Fire Department stood at attention in their dress blues at the firehouse. The Easton-Greenwich EMS and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad sent ambulances.
Mourners clustered near the firehouse, Hubbard Hall, Embury United Methodist Church and the village’s main intersection. One man held a sign, “Knights of Columbus Thank You.” Sica was a member of the Catholic fraternal organization for 25 years.
“I was sad to hear of his passing,” said Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle. Sica’s life revolved around community service, she said.
“I”ll miss his stories,” Bogle added. “He could make you laugh so easily. Anything you wanted to know about Cambridge, he had a story about it. He was very much known for mercy and giving second chances as a judge.”
Sica was a member of the Cambridge Lions Club for more than 30 years and was awarded the organization’s highest honor in 2009, said White Creek Supervisor Jim Grifferty, also a longtime Lion. “He held every position in Lions. He was a joy to have in meetings.” If discussion became contentious, “Phil told a quick joke. That broke the ice and reminded us that we were there for service.”
The military-style horse-drawn hearse was driven by Ed Holland, a member of the Greenwich Veterans of Foreign Wars post. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years,” Holland said. “I only do military services, by request. It’s a free service.”
Holland said he built the cart that bears the casket and the separate driver’s seat, known technically as a caisson and limber.
