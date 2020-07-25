Cambridge pays respects to a 'friend of the community'

“I was sad to hear of his passing,” said Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle. Sica’s life revolved around community service, she said.

“I”ll miss his stories,” Bogle added. “He could make you laugh so easily. Anything you wanted to know about Cambridge, he had a story about it. He was very much known for mercy and giving second chances as a judge.”

Sica was a member of the Cambridge Lions Club for more than 30 years and was awarded the organization’s highest honor in 2009, said White Creek Supervisor Jim Grifferty, also a longtime Lion. “He held every position in Lions. He was a joy to have in meetings.” If discussion became contentious, “Phil told a quick joke. That broke the ice and reminded us that we were there for service.”

The military-style horse-drawn hearse was driven by Ed Holland, a member of the Greenwich Veterans of Foreign Wars post. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years,” Holland said. “I only do military services, by request. It’s a free service.”

Holland said he built the cart that bears the casket and the separate driver’s seat, known technically as a caisson and limber.

