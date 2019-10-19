CAMBRIDGE — One of 10 communities selected from around the nation, the village will get planning assistance from a new DEA program designed to revitalize Main Streets by enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities.
"After hiking or biking, people could stop and get a coffee, burger or pizza," said village Trustee Alex Dery Snider.
After applying for technical assistance through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, Cambridge was selected to partner with communities spanning the U.S., from Montana to Maine and nearby Poultney, Vermont.
“Cambridge has tremendous recreational and cultural assets, especially for a Village of its size; this opportunity will help us make the most of them to benefit residents, our businesses, and to attract visitors,” said Dery Snider, who was appointed by the Village Board to serve as liaison between the village and their new partners. “It’s been a wonderful, collaborative process so far, and I look forward to working together with our partners and the community, broadly, to develop this plan.”
The assistance will help the village and the town of White Creek develop a community vision for an outdoor recreational strategy.
"They will bring in experts to help us," Snider said on Thursday evening. "The timing is excellent, we are just getting the Cambridge Community Forest up and running."
The forest, a more than 140-acre wooded property in White Creek, bordering the village of Cambridge, is a joint project of the Agricultural Stewardship Association (ASA bought the land in the summer), the village of Cambridge and the town of White Creek that aims to offer walking, hiking, mountain biking and educational programs on site.
Additionally, said Snider, several other outdoor areas in the village are "ripe" for development, including “hospital hill,” a 120-acre property that has been off-limits to public access for recreation following the 2003 closure of the historic hilltop hospital complex; Woodlands Cemetery complex, the governance of which allows its use as a recreational area; the Community Garden; pocket parks; and a six-acre parcel of forest and wetlands owned by Central School that has begun to be used to support outdoor experiential education.
"We want to think carefully about how we preserve the nature of the community," she said. "Deep community engagement is key."
In August, a group of community leaders — Renee Bouplon, ADA associate director; Sara Kelly, Chamber of Commerce president; Sarah Ashton, Community Partnership president; Douglas Silvernell, superintendent of Cambridge Central School; and Jared Woodcock, community member — participated in the award's semi-finalist discussion with the EPA prior to getting selected for the assistance.
"Our next steps are to identify the steering committee and begin to lay the foundation for broad community engagement, including getting the word out, so people are thinking about it," said Snider. "We'll soon be introduced by the EPA to the planning assistance team we'll be working with, and that will kick off the planning process."
