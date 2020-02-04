Cambridge mayor announces run for Sen. Betty Little's seat

CAMBRIDGE — Another Republican has thrown her hat into the ring for the Republican primary to replace retiring state Sen. Betty Little.
Little, R-Queensbury, will retire when her term ends on Dec. 31. When she announced her retirement, Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec quickly announced that he would run for the seat.
Now he is joined by Cambridge Mayor Carman Bogle. That will force a primary.
Bogle, currently in her third term as mayor, said that she will run an issues-based campaign for the 45th Senate District seat. She announced via an email to The Post-Star on Tuesday.
“Rural communities in New York face real challenges, and it is time to address those issues, not just play party politics and focus on sensationalism,” she said. “Until we rise above the rhetoric and work together, we achieve nothing but the status quo.”
She said she would also be particularly sensitive to state impacts on local government, saying that she has seen firsthand the impact of unfunded mandates from Albany.
As mayor she has led initiatives to fight the opioid epidemic locally, supported clean energy and helped modernize the Cambridge Fire Department.
She has also been a constituent liaison for Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, for the last two years.
Bogle graduated magna cum laude with a degree in political science from Kaplan University and has focused on youth in Cambridge, being active in the Girl Scouts and Cambridge youth cheerleading.
