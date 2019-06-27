{{featured_button_text}}
FORT EDWARD -- A Cambridge man is headed to state prison after his guilty plea to a felony charge for selling drugs.

Roger K. Hooker, 29, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for the sale of an unspecified narcotic in the Cambridge area earlier this year. He was arrested in Shaftsbury, Vermont, on March 31, and extradited to Washington County.

Hooker is being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan later this summer. His plea deal calls for a 2.5-year prison sentence, to be followed by up to 2 years on parole.

