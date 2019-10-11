{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison on a felony driving while intoxicated conviction.

Joseph A. Young, 60, was arrested in April after a traffic stop on county Route 68 in White Creek. He was found to be intoxicated, and had at least one prior DWI conviction, which elevated the new charge to a felony.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He also was charged with driving without a license and not using an ignition interlock device as required because of a prior alcohol-related conviction.

He pleaded guilty to felony DWI, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed a 1- to 3-year prison sentence.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments