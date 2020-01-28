Cambridge man accused of stealing purse from school parking lot

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man faces numerous charges after he allegedly stole a purse from a teacher's vehicle at Cambridge Central School, then used a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes and coffee, according to police.

Nathan Kupiec, 21, was arrested Jan. 10, after the victim's credit card was used at a store in Cambridge and one in Bennington, Vermont, to make purchases, according to Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sgt. Robert Danko.

Surveillance video helped police determine Kupiec was the culprit. He was found to have the prescription drug Suboxone without a prescription when he was arrested and was charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, according to police.

Danko said the purse's owner believed she had locked her vehicle.

Kupiec was released, pending prosecution in Cambridge Court. Cambridge-Greenwich Patrolman Austin Gauthier made the arrest.

