Cambridge kindergarten registration meeting postponed
Cambridge kindergarten registration meeting postponed

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District is postponing the kindergarten registration informational meeting scheduled for April 23. However, student information still needs to be collected in order to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years of age on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are requested to contact the elementary office at 518-677-8527, ext. 1416, to request an enrollment packet. The enrollment packets will then be mailed to homes.

The informational meeting will be held at a later date.

