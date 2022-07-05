Cambridge Indian mascot starts to disappear from buildings

CAMBRIDGE — The Indian is vanishing from the Cambridge Central School campus.

The Eastern Woodlands warrior profile was on full display during the Class of 2022’s commencement ceremony June 24, but custodial staff began a cover-up early the following week.

The Indian image was taped over on the sign and message board in front of the school. Decals were taken off school vehicles and storage sheds, and the image and slogan “Home of the Indians” on the football field press box was covered with white material. The Native American profile and name “Indians” remained on the football scoreboard.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty ruled on June 21 that the school must comply with state Education Commissioner Berry Rosa’s deadline of July 1 to remove the Native American nickname and imagery it has used since the 1950s. The ruling was the latest step in an ongoing dispute over whether the school should respect the wishes of Native American communities who don’t want to be white people’s mascots, or defend local tradition.

At a school board meeting in January, school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell estimated that changing the name on signs, uniforms, websites and printed material and removing the ubiquitous image would cost the district upward of $92,400. That didn’t include the cost of modifying or replacing the football and basketball scoreboards.

In June, Silvernell reported an estimate of $61,000 to refinish the high school gym floor, which has the Indian painted on the boards.

“The project would go out to bid and the actual cost would be pending on the result of the bids,” district spokesman Chris Crucetti said in an email. “Other than internal labor, the district hasn’t spent anything on the removal. For the time being, the logo has been covered up on campus.”

In an unsigned statement posted June 27 on the school’s website, the school board acknowledged that the district had started taking down the Indian.

“While the Board of Education has not determined how it will proceed on this legal matter, the district has begun the process to remove or cover the ‘Indians’ nickname or imagery on our campus,” the statement said.

“The commissioner of education’s prior ruling, and the court’s decision, bind the district to a July 1, 2022 removal deadline The district is legally obligated to comply with that direction at this time and has no choice in the matter. While we understand that many are upset with the decision, we cannot risk the ramifications this could have on our students if we do not act. The Board of Education is reviewing options and will address the matter further at the July 7 board meeting.”

In a memo to the school board dated Sept. 15, Rosa warned the district that violation of her order could result in the removal of school officers or withholding of state funds. The school challenged her decision, but McGinty ruled in favor of Rosa.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no agenda had been posted for Thursday night’s school board meeting. Board of Education President Jessica Ziehm, who had the only seat up for election, had no official challengers and easily defeated a write-in campaign, so the composition of the school board is unchanged.