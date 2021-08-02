Cambridge house partially collapses in rain, worrying immediate neighbors

CAMBRIDGE — Joe and Ann Sartoris were increasingly worried that the derelict house next to theirs on Academy Street would collapse. Thursday night, part of it did.
During heavy rain, most of the structure at 49 Academy St. fell in on itself, leaving only the south wall of the old frame house standing. That wall is next to their driveway and about 15 feet from the north side of their house. On the advice of Washington County Code Administrator John Graham, they roped off their driveway and moved their bedroom to another part of their house.
“We’ve been after county code enforcement and the village to do something about it since 2018,” Joe Sartoris said. “The fire department told us several years ago that they wouldn’t go into the house if it caught fire. They’d ‘surround and drown.’”
The owners of Number 49 started an addition on the north side of the house several years ago but abandoned the project.
“The house was starting to fall apart,” Sartoris said.
The reek of black mold wafted across their driveway. In 2018, he contacted the state Department of Financial Services, which did an inspection. When officers of the bank holding the mortgage saw the photos, the bank released its lien and the owners filed for bankruptcy, he said. He also complained to then-village Zoning Enforcement Officer Chris Cavaliere.
Sartoris said he sent a certified letter to Mayor Carman Bogle in April, but neither the letter nor a follow-up email received a response. Village Zoning Enforcement Officer Bill Reagan “has been spending many hours trying to get the issue resolved,” he said.
A county code enforcement officer came “at 10 p.m. Thursday,” the night it collapsed.
“He was great,” Sartoris said.
However, the county doesn’t have the authority to demolish the building, he said. The village does, under its unsafe structure local law.
Reagan arranged for an engineering report on the structure, which was delivered to Bogle, Sartoris said. The building may contain asbestos, which would complicate demolition and removal.
The owners are listed on village tax rolls as Jeff Harrington and Sarah Motasky. They seem unaware that they own the building and in any case don’t have the funds to take care of it, Sartoris said.
It’s not clear what the Sartorises’ responsibility will be if the remaining wall topples onto their property and damages their house.
“We’re waiting a few days before we contact an attorney to see if they (village officials) do anything,” he said.
They’re parking their vehicles in the street or in their neighbors’ driveways.
In the meantime, there’s no problem with speeders on Academy Street — everyone slows down to gawk at the rubble, Sartoris said.
“We’re trying to figure out what is the best course of action,” Mayor Bogle said. “It’s extremely complicated.”
The county has condemned the house and filed an order of remedy against the owners, Bogle said. Their court date is Aug. 23.
Bogle said she was unaware of the problem until she received the certified letter in April.
“I started working with the village attorney,” she said.
Although the village can demolish the structure, it would have to get a county demolition permit and the state requires an asbestos survey.
In an emergency, the village can raze the structure without the survey, but then the entire rubble pile would be considered contaminated. Disposal of the rubble would be very expensive, Bogle said.
“We’re trying to contact the property owners, who still have rights,” Bogle said. “The owners could sue us for damaging their property. We can’t not follow the law on this one.”
The last tax payments were made in 2019, she said. If the village demolishes the structure, it could put a lien on the property, but if the owners default for a third year, the county would foreclose and the village would lose the lien.
Bogle is wary of involving the village because the last time it razed an abandoned building, village taxpayers were left with the $556,000 bill. That bill was just paid off last year.
“We have other properties in need of repairs that the county is working on,” Bogle said.
She doesn’t want owners to get the idea that if they let their buildings become bad enough, the village will step in for them.
The house at 49 Academy St. will be on the agenda for the Village Board’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the village municipal building, 56 North Park St.
“It’s the board’s decision to become involved or not,” Bogle said. “They’re not obligated to do anything. We could just keep pressuring the owners.”