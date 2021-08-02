Cambridge house partially collapses in rain, worrying immediate neighbors

In the meantime, there’s no problem with speeders on Academy Street — everyone slows down to gawk at the rubble, Sartoris said.

“We’re trying to figure out what is the best course of action,” Mayor Bogle said. “It’s extremely complicated.”

The county has condemned the house and filed an order of remedy against the owners, Bogle said. Their court date is Aug. 23.

Bogle said she was unaware of the problem until she received the certified letter in April.

“I started working with the village attorney,” she said.

Although the village can demolish the structure, it would have to get a county demolition permit and the state requires an asbestos survey.

In an emergency, the village can raze the structure without the survey, but then the entire rubble pile would be considered contaminated. Disposal of the rubble would be very expensive, Bogle said.

“We’re trying to contact the property owners, who still have rights,” Bogle said. “The owners could sue us for damaging their property. We can’t not follow the law on this one.”