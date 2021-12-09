Cambridge holds off on decision to appeal ruling on Indian nickname

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School Board of Education will take at least a month to decide whether it will appeal state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to retire its Indian nickname and emblem, Board President Jessica Ziehm said Thursday.

In a ruling issued Nov. 29, Rosa annulled the board’s July 8 vote that reversed its previous month’s vote to retire the Indian name, mascot, and logo. She gave the board until July 1 to comply.

Speaking to an audience of about 50 people during the board’s regular monthly meeting, Ziehm said the board has four months to file an Article 78 challenge to the commissioner’s ruling. One member of the five-member board, Shay Price, arrived Wednesday in Antarctica for a military deployment of several months, Ziehm said. He was unable to set up connections to attend the meeting remotely.

A one-month delay will allow the board to collect information, review it, and send it to Price, Ziehm said.

“All five board members must be involved,” Ziehm said.

Although the board took no action Thursday, Ziehm said “the decision has not been made to take no action at all.” The board will work with school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell and the school’s attorneys to estimate the cost of a challenge, inventory where in the school the nickname and emblem appear and the potential costs of removing them.

The board will also set up a steering committee to help the superintendent begin the process of choosing a new emblem, if necessary.

The board will share its next step and possible decision at its next regular meeting on Jan. 13, Ziehm said.

“This is not our sole issue,” Ziehm said. “Give us time to process whether it is in the best interests of the district to challenge the ruling.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0