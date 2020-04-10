Cambridge Historical Society seeks new curator
0 comments

Cambridge Historical Society seeks new curator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — The board of directors of the Cambridge Historical Society is taking applications for the position of curator.

The society maintains a small museum in a Victorian home that houses a collection of historical items, antiques and archives assembled from local families. The museum is provisionally chartered by the state Department of Education.

The curator has the role of preserving the history of the greater Cambridge area, working with the board of directors, society members, community groups and individuals.

The position allows a person to work in a pleasant environment with flexible hours, the board said in a news release.

If interested or for more information, call 518-677-8244.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News