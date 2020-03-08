Cambridge group focusing on improving outdoor recreation in village

Other area resources are the Batten Kill, state forest land and a county park. The former Mary McClellan Hospital property had tennis courts and trails through the woods, but the land was closed to all but the racket club members several years ago. Steering committee members said they’ve reached out to the new owner.

“We hope having green space will attract visitors and provide walking and biking for residents,” said Sara Kelly, president of the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Jared Woodcock, a resident who was one of the leaders of the community forest initiative, said that the area’s natural attractions bring second-home owners, day visitors and longer-term visitors.

Alane Ball Chinian, Capital-Saratoga regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently proposed a $3 billion “Restore Mother Nature” bond act. If approved, the bond act would provide funding for environmental restoration projects, including water quality and forests. That money could be applied to local waterways and possibly restoration of the “Green Bridge,” a historic covered footbridge at Varak Park that was removed when the brook’s banks collapsed. The state will be looking for plans that are ready to implement, Chinian said.