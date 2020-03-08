Cambridge group focusing on improving outdoor recreation in village

CAMBRIDGE — The steering committee for the village’s federal planning assistance grant met Thursday to discuss outreach and next steps toward a public meeting and workshop to be held April 30-May 1.
The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities grant comes through an Environmental Protection Agency pilot program.
It provides technical assistance toward creation of a plan that will help the village and stakeholders in surrounding communities revitalize the village’s Main Street by developing new and existing opportunities for outdoor recreation.
The grant, announced Oct. 14, is one of 10 awarded nationally and the only one in New York state, according to a news release from the village. No funding is involved.
Sarah Ashton, president of the Cambridge Community and Preservation Partnership, said the village and nearby areas already have a number of green spaces and outdoor recreation opportunities, including pocket parks, an outdoor teaching wetland at Cambridge Central School, Woodlands Cemetery (whose purposes include recreation) and a community garden.
The Agricultural Stewardship Association recently purchased forested land just outside the village for a planned community forest, which will include hiking and other outdoor activities, outdoor education and sustainable forestry.
Other area resources are the Batten Kill, state forest land and a county park. The former Mary McClellan Hospital property had tennis courts and trails through the woods, but the land was closed to all but the racket club members several years ago. Steering committee members said they’ve reached out to the new owner.
“We hope having green space will attract visitors and provide walking and biking for residents,” said Sara Kelly, president of the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Jared Woodcock, a resident who was one of the leaders of the community forest initiative, said that the area’s natural attractions bring second-home owners, day visitors and longer-term visitors.
Alane Ball Chinian, Capital-Saratoga regional director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently proposed a $3 billion “Restore Mother Nature” bond act. If approved, the bond act would provide funding for environmental restoration projects, including water quality and forests. That money could be applied to local waterways and possibly restoration of the “Green Bridge,” a historic covered footbridge at Varak Park that was removed when the brook’s banks collapsed. The state will be looking for plans that are ready to implement, Chinian said.
The committee had a conference call on Feb. 10 with consultants and representatives of federal and state agencies. The next tasks are to complete a community self-assessment and reach out to all parts of the community, including groups that are often under-represented in planning discussions.
The committee is looking for ideas.
“What businesses could be here but aren’t here?” asked Renee Bouplon, associate director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association. Examples could include a bike shop, or bicycle equipment at the hardware store, for local and visiting bicyclists, Bouplon said.
Another question is, “What makes Cambridge an appealing place to live?” said village Trustee Alex Dery Snider. Planning should not just be for the next two years but should extend 10 years or more, the group agreed.
“Think big!” Ashton said.
The group’s next public meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 16 at a location to be determined. Public participation is encouraged.
Steering committee members, EPA and consulting staff and local stakeholders will convene April 30 for a day of informal discussions and tours of local sites, and an evening meeting to gather public comments.
An all-day planning workshop will be held on May 1. The technical assistance team will develop a two-year action plan that will give the village leverage in applying for funds to execute it.
“The EPA will put our responses together,” Ashton said. “We just have to show up with ideas.”
For more information, contact Snider at trusteederysnider@cambridgeny.gov or at 518-677-2622.