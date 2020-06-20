Cambridge graduates spotlighted in first drive-in theater graduation

The format allowed some fun that couldn’t have happened at a regular graduation. Goss started her address to the graduates with a spoof on Netflix’s “Tiger King.” A retiring teacher emphasized her prediction that graduates would “make a big splash” by doing a cannonball into her backyard pool.

In her remarks, Goss noted that the last day of in-person classes was March 13.

“This has been hard for all of us,” she said. Where universities may take months or longer to create online learning platforms, “we figured most of it out in weeks,” she said.

“Life throws some very robust obstacles in your path,” Goss said. “You can let it stop you, or let it teach you.”

The school community learned tolerance and resourcefulness, developed a capacity “to enjoy less,” and to be grateful for little things: family, haircuts, toilet paper and the daily routine of the school day, she said.

Goss promised the Class of 2020 a “COVID reunion” when conditions make it possible.

“Please keep in touch,” she said. “We are not done with you yet.”

Salutatorian Alice Roosevelt spoke about her struggles with social anxiety.