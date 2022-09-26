In the village of Cambridge on Sunday, Cambridge Fire Department trucks, led by Fire Chief Nash Alexander's car, paraded on East Main Street as the department permanently moved from its undersized former Main Street station to a new facility on Gilbert Avenue. People watched from the shoulder of Gilbert Avenue as the last truck, far right, moved into its bay. Public access to the facility won't be available until after a grand opening event in October.
Cambridge firefighters move to new station
