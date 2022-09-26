 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cambridge firefighters move to new station

  • 0
photo 1

In the village of Cambridge on Sunday, Cambridge Fire Department trucks, led by Fire Chief Nash Alexander's car, paraded on East Main Street as the department permanently moved from its undersized former Main Street station to a new facility on Gilbert Avenue. People watched from the shoulder of Gilbert Avenue as the last truck, far right, moved into its bay. Public access to the facility won't be available until after a grand opening event in October.

photo 2
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why an ex-Russian officer is feeling the army call-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News