Cambridge firefighters bid farewell to former longtime chief

The department’s siren whooped one last time for Bates. Then the Cambridge firetrucks accompanied the funeral procession to the edge of the village. Burial followed at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Timothy Bates didn’t know how long his father was a member of the Cambridge Fire Department, but believed he joined when he came home from the Navy after World War II. (He served again during the Korean War.) Bates was assistant chief, then chief starting in 1962. After retiring from that post, he was deputy chief for some years.

“He continued to serve until he was 85 and continued to be involved after that,” Timothy Bates said. “He was giving advice to the current chief until a few years ago.”

Henry Bates was chief engineer at the former Mary McClellan Hospital, had his own plumbing and HVAC business for almost 70 years, drove a bus for Cambridge Central School for 32 years, starting at age 50, and ran the village water company, Timothy Bates said.

“There was a method to his madness,” Bates said. “He was always concerned about being able to get water up the hill” (to the hospital).