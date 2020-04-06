Cambridge firefighters bid farewell to former longtime chief

CAMBRIDGE — If Henry Bates Jr. could spend a lifetime fighting fires for his community, his brother and sister firefighters weren’t going to let a virus stop them from honoring his passing.
Bates, who was Cambridge fire chief for 26 years, died March 31 at the age of 93. Timothy Bates, one of his three sons, said he discussed whether to hold a fire department commemoration with Fire Chief Thomas Gray.
Most fire departments are only mustering for fire calls during the coronavirus epidemic, Bates said.
“We don’t have to do this,” Bates said he told Gray. Gray replied, “’No, we have to do this,’” Bates recalled.
Members of the village fire department turned out Monday morning to escort the hearse bearing Bates’ casket from Cambridge Central School to the firehouse on West Main Street.
Four of the village’s five trucks were in the procession.
The cortege stopped across the street from the firehouse and the hearse’s doors were opened to reveal the casket. Fire department officers stood at attention in their dress blues for about a quarter-hour as community members, many holding U.S. flags, also paid their respects. The Salem and Shushan fire companies, which often cooperate with Cambridge on mutual aid, sent one truck each.
The department’s siren whooped one last time for Bates. Then the Cambridge firetrucks accompanied the funeral procession to the edge of the village. Burial followed at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Timothy Bates didn’t know how long his father was a member of the Cambridge Fire Department, but believed he joined when he came home from the Navy after World War II. (He served again during the Korean War.) Bates was assistant chief, then chief starting in 1962. After retiring from that post, he was deputy chief for some years.
“He continued to serve until he was 85 and continued to be involved after that,” Timothy Bates said. “He was giving advice to the current chief until a few years ago.”
Henry Bates was chief engineer at the former Mary McClellan Hospital, had his own plumbing and HVAC business for almost 70 years, drove a bus for Cambridge Central School for 32 years, starting at age 50, and ran the village water company, Timothy Bates said.
“There was a method to his madness,” Bates said. “He was always concerned about being able to get water up the hill” (to the hospital).
Henry Bates made a “you call, we’ll haul” agreement with Agrimark, which had a milk tanker depot and well in the village, to deliver water to the hospital complex if necessary.
Henry Bates’ last project was locating the grave of his boyhood friend and fellow Navy veteran, Leo Vuori, and obtaining a marker from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Vuori turned out to be buried in an unmarked grave in Cambridge’s Woodlands Cemetery. Much harder was navigating the red tape at the VA, especially since Vuori’s records had been been lost in a warehouse fire. Bates, family members, and friends were finally able to dedicate the stone on May 25.
Henry Bates and his late wife, Ruth, “did whatever needed to be done,” their son said. “He just cared about people.”
