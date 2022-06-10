Cambridge environmental science class honored for water quality initiative

CAMBRIDGE — The New York State School Boards Association honored Cambridge Central School on Thursday with its Champions of Change award for the high school environmental science class’s ongoing Hedges Lake Water Quality Initiative.

The program was in the news earlier this year when students alerted lake residents to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, in the private lake.

A resident realized the toxins released by the bacteria could be what was making her dog sick and shared the information with her vet. With treatment, the dog recovered.

Catherine Lewis, president of the Schenectady City School District Board of Education and Area 7 director for NYSSBA, presented a “Champions for Change” banner to the school on Thursday afternoon.

The presentation, attended by school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell, high school Principal Caroline Goss, school board President Jessica Ziehm, school board member Neil Gifford, environmental science teacher Steve Butz and members of this year’s environmental science class, was held at the dock overlooking the pond in the school’s biosphere preserve.

Lewis said NYSSBA started the non-competitive award during the pandemic to recognize worthwhile projects by public schools and other educational institutions. Honorees are chosen by a committee of NYSSBA members and staff.

Butz said the school’s water-quality testing program started in 2003 when invasive zebra mussels were found in Hedges Lake, about 6 miles north of the school. The program added the Batten Kill in 2006 and the pond in the biosphere preserve a few years ago.

“Hundreds of students have gone through the program,” Butz said.

Some have entered careers in the environmental field.

Students take water samples, analyze them in the laboratory, and inform the community of their findings, Butz said.

“Students are learning hands-on research,” he said.

The community benefits as well. Aside from the students, “no one is studying Hedges Lake,” he said.

Unlike most green algae, which form strands or filaments, the cyanobacteria at Hedges Lake “look like grains of green sand,” Butz said. The bacteria release a toxin that can sicken people as well as animals and has led to numerous beach closures in other places. Hedges Lake has only had harmful algal blooms in the last few years, Butz said. Although the exact reason hasn’t been determined, he suspects it may be related to higher water temperatures.

Butz thanked the Hedges Lake Campers Association, the organization that oversees the private lake, for its cooperation. The association allows the school to keep the program’s boat there over the summer. In turn, the students report their findings to the association.

“It’s a great collaboration with the community,” Butz said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0