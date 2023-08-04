Artist and teacher Gabi Moore taught K-12 students van Gogh’s artistic style through his famous Starry Night painting through the Lunch, Learn & Play program.

She used the painting to teach the kids about the methods of expression van Gogh often used. The children were then given art materials to try their hands at different aspects of van Gogh’s style in their own paintings.

The artwork will be on display only in the Historic Salem Courthouse Great Hall Gallery from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31. The Courthouse hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or by appointment. Art not for sale.

Lunch, Learn & Play is a five-week summer program offered for free each year to children in grades K-12. LL&P takes place in the Youth Barn and on the Courthouse lawns. LL&P is supported by The Shoppe Off Broadway and serves over 170 area children each year.

Moore teaches art at Saratoga Independent School and pursues themes in her own work at her studio. She lives in Cambridge.