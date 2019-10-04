CAMBRIDGE — During last month's Village Board meeting, Mayor Carmen Bogel said it was time to do something about getting drugs out of the Washington County village.
And on Thursday night, during a community forum on the issue, Bogel said it's time to "take back their community" and stand up to the drug dealers.
"I want dealers to know, when they are passing through, to just keep driving," she said.
Bogel, along several Cambridge-Greenwich Police officers, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan, substance abuse counselor Jess Townsend, pastor Peter Bailey and health educator Naomi March talked to about 25 attendees about how serious the drug problem, especially heroin, is in their community.
"Let’s get in people’s faces. This is our life," she said. "A person just got Narcan (a nasal spray that helps reverse an opioid drug overdose) on West Main Street, right here in the village in broad daylight. Right on the street with people walking by. Is this the reality we want in our community? I want people to get angry about the reality and say, ‘No, I’m not going to accept people getting Narcan on West Main Street.'
"We can't be complacent," she continued. "When someone drives to a motel across from the school and spends two days dealing out of the motel, we need to have a creative plan."
According to Police Chief Bob Danko, who shared body camera footage of officers on a local overdose call, police are finding fentanyl in the local heroin.
"In our last two big arrests, we sent it to the state lab and it came back positive for fentanyl," he said, adding that some of it was labeled as the fatal "Dunkin Donuts" variety. "It's 50 to 100 times more potent and it gets cut into the heroin.
"It's here, it's in the village, it's everywhere in Washington County," Danko continued. "It's the new go-to drug. We are not seeing much marijuana. Everybody is switching to this."
And Danko urged people to let the police know when they see something.
"You guys know your home, your area better than anybody. Trust your senses; every bit of information helps us in the long run, even if it doesn’t help us immediately," he said. "It's something that’s added to the pile, and that said vehicle or that said person could be seen in Massachusetts doing what you saw them do down the street from you."
As part of Thursday's discussion, Cambridge-Greenwich Police Cpl. Mike Moses talked about what they see on calls in the village.
"The village needs to realize this," he said. "This is not the same village I graduated high school from in 1999."
A resident attending the forum interrupted the discussion to express her frustration.
“OK, can I say something, I’m frustrated because drug dealers are not just passing through our village. They live here, they live among us, they work among us, they deal among us and everybody knows who they are," she said. "How do we become more proactive? How do we put them on notice that they are not wanted here. ... How do we get them out?"
Jordan and other law enforcement officials again stressed the importance of "If you see something, say something."
Still, Bogel said, for some people there is a safety factor.
"People will actually text me tips to give to police because they are scared of saying something because the village is small, it is close-knit," she said. "I tell people, 'If you’re scared to call the cops, text me.' Let’s not be afraid to say, 'Hey look, we know what businesses are dealing.' They should feel bad they are dealing.
"I had someone who got complacent, saying, ‘Well, you know, they do donate stuff to the community,'" she continued. "I’m like: 'You're rationalizing the illegal behavior because they do a nice thing sometimes. We have to stop looking at some of those things like that and call people up and be real."
Moderator Naomi March said that for villagers, it really comes down to being aware of unusual activity.
"I feel like I have been part of this community and we talk about a lot of these same issues, but it’s the same people at the meeting. It’s the same concerned citizens, then we all go back to our respective places," said Sara Diane Nolan, a substance abuse provider in Bennington, Vermont. "Our community meets a lot of needs for a lot of people in really wonderful ways, and I don’t doubt that it is these strengths that could lend itself to this. … Look at our food pantry, those are the same people who want to get involved and be a part of creating a super community. I just think we need to mobilize."
Others suggested developing a community task force to include teens, somebody from the school board, the police force, parents and other interested people. And some talked about how difficult recovery is and even finding help in such rural locations.
"I support persons going through recovery who are addicted. They need us to be there for them," said Bogel. "Part of us being there for them is making sure it stays away from them and new people who haven’t even tried it yet. While focus on recovery is important, we need to be putting the same amount into getting it off the streets."
