Cambridge Central School starts year without a nickname

They attest that they live in the district and are eligible to vote, but are not required to show proof. Election workers could ask for proof of residency but voters would have to be informed beforehand and workers would have to be trained on what proof is acceptable, Silvernell said. Voting would be slower as workers check voters’ information. The other option is personal registration, as is used for municipal elections. Voters would have to register before the election and would sign a poll book when they arrive to vote. People who are registered to vote through the county would not have to do anything differently, but people who are not registered voters would have to come to the school, show proof of residency and register before the election. The school would have to appoint a four-member board to oversee registration. “If you go to personal registration, you can’t go back to poll registration without a general vote,” Silvernell said. The earliest a new voting system could be put in place is 2023, Silvernell said. If the board wants to explore it further, it could discuss the change in executive session in October, hold a public discussion in November and vote in December, he said.