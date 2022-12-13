Cambridge Central School opens fitness center to residents

CAMBRIDGE — So many people signed up for Cambridge Central School’s fitness center in its first two weeks open to the public that the school ran out of access badges, said school Communications Director Chris Crucetti.

“All 20 badges we had have been taken,” Crucetti said. Until a new shipment arrives, “we’re making do with badges for the walking program.”

District voters approved renovation of the school’s fitness center as part of a capital project vote in March 2018, Crucetti said. The center’s primary purpose is physical education for students and training facilities for the school’s athletic teams, but then-Superintendent Vince Canini wanted the community to benefit from the center as well since residents voted for it, Crucetti said.

The fitness center was completed during the pandemic while public access to the school was limited. The popular evening walking program resumed last year as pandemic restrictions were lifted. Evening hours at the fitness center began Nov. 28, Crucetti said.

“The building is slowly reopening to the public,” he said.

The renovation installed all-new equipment, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, recumbent bicycles, dumbbells and barbells, weight machines, exercise balls, and other athletic equipment. The floor has heavy rubber tiles that are easy on joints and won’t be damaged by dropped weights.

Patrons can log on to the school’s Wi-Fi and listen to music or watch TV while they’re working out, or follow exercise videos or YouTube tutorials, Crucetti said. Some of the machines have QR codes that can be scanned for instructions. A staff person is on duty to supervise. Restrooms are nearby.

“It’s more like a YMCA or chain gym,” he said. “It’s a great space that’s used a lot during the school day,” as physical education teachers guide students in fitness activities and athletes work out before the next game."

Crucetti wasn’t aware of other schools in the area that open their training facilities to district residents.

“There’s a YMCA in Greenwich but this is the only gym in Cambridge,” he said.

The fitness center is open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, except school holidays and snow days.

District Clerk Kate Canini, at the school’s administration building at 58 South Park St., handles registration. Patrons need to come in person to sign a release form and pay a refundable $5 deposit for an access card. Entry to the school is through the tower (old elementary entrance) or the back gym entrance.

The evening indoor walking program resumed on Nov. 7 and continues from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, until May 5. The sign-up process is the same. Patrons will receive a map of the route through the buildings.

“People like to do it in pairs and talk while they’re walking,” Crucetti said.

The fitness center “is something we hope the community takes advantage of,” Crucetti said.

For more information, contact Canini at 518-677-2653, ext. 1010, or kate.canini@cambridgecsd.org.