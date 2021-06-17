Cambridge Central School District to drop Indian name, emblem

CAMBRIDGE — As of July 1, Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem will be retired.

In a contentious split vote on Thursday night, the board rejected a compromise it had discussed at its regular board meeting last week and returned to the original resolution, which passed 3-2.

Board of Education President Neil Gifford and members Caleb Breault and Jessica Roosevelt voted to retire the name and emblem.

Board members Jessica Ziehm and Dillon Honyoust, who was elected on a “keep the mascot” platform, voted against the resolution.

