Cambridge brings community Advent calendar to life

CAMBRIDGE — Lighting the community for Christmas has taken on a new meaning this year as residents and businesses illuminate specially decorated windows for a community Advent calendar.
Many people are familiar with paper Advent calendars, which have a little punch-out door for each of the days between Dec. 1 and Christmas. When opened, the doors reveal a star, angel, toy or other Christmas-related image. The living Advent calendar takes the concept a step farther.
Organizer Connie Brooks said she got the idea “from a couple of villages in England that have done this for a number of years. I was taken with the idea. Cambridge is just the right size and scale, and this was the right time to do this.”
Brooks, the proprietor of Battenkill Books, said she was raised Catholic, so she was familiar with the idea of Advent as a time of preparation before Christmas. Advent is about “the change of seasons and getting together,” she said. It was important to her that the windows not be commercial and not require a lot of money to put together.
“The point is to involve people in the season,” Brooks said.
Brooks said she asked for volunteers on Front Porch Forum, a local online bulletin board, and Facebook in September or October.
“Within two weeks, I had all 24 volunteers committed,” she said. “It was just amazing.”
“There was no theme,” Brooks said. “We decided that early on. It’s open and creative for people doing the windows.”
The project received assistance from the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce, which put together a map, and Main Street resident Ken Gottry, Brooks said. Participants include four businesses and the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church. Windows are mostly in the village but extend to Content Farm Road to the north, Ash Grove Road to the east and Buskirk to the southwest.
Melissa Devine, owner of Devine Properties at the village’s main intersection, said she saw the notice about the project on Facebook.
“I jumped on it right away,” she said. “I could do something that would be a community project and bring people enjoyment.”
When Devine was a child, her family would go to New York City to see the decorated store windows. “It was a great event,” she said. For her display, she chose two arched windows flanking a door on the East Main Street side of her building. She found “two beautiful stencils” of houses for the windows, put a lighted tree behind the door and strung lights around the windows.
Devine invited friends and clients to her first lighting on Dec. 6. It was snowing, “but Cambridge people are very hardy. Eighteen people came,” she said.
Devine said she’s met new people through the project and has gotten to know people she knew by sight but never talked to.
“It’s one more thing to love about Cambridge,” Devine said.
Peter Bailey is the pastor of the Coila Church, on Route 372 just outside the village. His wife Jennifer saw Brooks’s posting and suggested the family do a window in their house beside the church, he said.
“It’s a great way to participate in our community and get our family involved,” Bailey said. The family chose the theme “Joy” because it was simple enough to fit in the window and alluded to the joy that the birth of Christ brings to the world, he said. The manse’s window lit on Dec. 4.
Susan Beatty, a retired art teacher, recently moved to Second Street from Pennsylvania. She heard about the Advent calendar from her friend Annie Ross.
“It seemed like such a wonderful activity, something I could do,” she said.
Beatty filled two windows on her front porch with vintage stuffed animals and toy cooking equipment and vehicles. A neighbor helped her hang lights and tin lanterns. Her first night was Dec. 10.
Leslie Green-Witham owns Shiny Sisters, an antiques and repurposed furnishings shop on West Main Street.
“I found out about it online,” she said. “I thought it would be a fun idea. I like that we’re doing some fun, interesting new ideas around the area. It brings people into town, and it brings people in town out because they want to see what’s coming up next.” The lack of guidelines “has made it really fun,” she said.
Green-Witham wanted “something peaceful and serene, to lend a little air of the holidays.” The two windows of her shop feature a lighted Eiffel tour replica, an antique chimney mantel and furniture, and old Christmas ornaments. A cradle, star and box with three compartments (“for gold, frankincense, and myrrh”) allude to the Nativity story.
“If people want to interpret it as Christian, they can do it,” she said, “or it’s just calm, peaceful,” and "reflective.” Hers was one of the first windows lit, on Dec. 2.
A new window will start shining at 5 p.m. each night until Dec. 24. All windows will remain lit until the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6.
For a map with directions, look for “Advent Windows in Cambridge, NY” on Facebook.