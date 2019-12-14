Cambridge brings community Advent calendar to life

CAMBRIDGE — Lighting the community for Christmas has taken on a new meaning this year as residents and businesses illuminate specially decorated windows for a community Advent calendar.

Many people are familiar with paper Advent calendars, which have a little punch-out door for each of the days between Dec. 1 and Christmas. When opened, the doors reveal a star, angel, toy or other Christmas-related image. The living Advent calendar takes the concept a step farther.

Organizer Connie Brooks said she got the idea “from a couple of villages in England that have done this for a number of years. I was taken with the idea. Cambridge is just the right size and scale, and this was the right time to do this.”

Brooks, the proprietor of Battenkill Books, said she was raised Catholic, so she was familiar with the idea of Advent as a time of preparation before Christmas. Advent is about “the change of seasons and getting together,” she said. It was important to her that the windows not be commercial and not require a lot of money to put together.

“The point is to involve people in the season,” Brooks said.

Brooks said she asked for volunteers on Front Porch Forum, a local online bulletin board, and Facebook in September or October.