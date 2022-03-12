Cambridge board reaffirms vote to appeal state order on mascot

CAMBRIDGE — School board member Neil Gifford criticized school board President Jessica Ziehm’s leadership just before a revote on Thursday night of last month’s resolution to mount a legal challenge to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa.

The board was ready to vote to retire the school’s controversial Indian mascot last March, Gifford said, but Ziehm persuaded the board to take the issue to mediation. The effort failed to bring about a compromise between the two sides and cost the district $53,000. The board voted 3-2 to retire the mascot in June.

One of Ziehm’s first moves after she took over as board president in July was to hold a revote and overturn the previous month’s resolution. That opened the door to a petition by several district residents to have the July vote annulled. Rosa agreed with the petitioners and ordered the school to retire the mascot by July 1 of this year.

The board missed a February filing deadline for a challenge, Gifford said, because a meeting on Feb. 16 was disrupted by a protest against the state mask mandate. The protesters were mostly mascot supporters.

The school’s reputation has suffered locally, regionally, nationally, and beyond, Gifford said.

“What will you do if you fail again?” he asked Ziehm.

He urged Ziehm to “reconsider this vote.” Saying that the board has to challenge Rosa or district residents may vote down the school budget is not an adequate reason, Gifford said.

“I think there’s a way out of this,” Ziehm said.

How the school handles Rosa’s order “will help students get back on track” and “set a precedent for small rural schools who are facing pressure,” she said.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” said school board member Dillon Honyoust said.

Honyoust, who has Native American ancestry, said he hasn’t heard from any Native people in the district who aren’t in favor of the Indian.

“Locals are our most important voice, not statistics from elsewhere,” he said. School board member Shay Price called appealing the order “a matter of principle.”

Results of the revote were the same as the original vote on Feb. 23. Ziehm, Honyoust, and Price voted to proceed with a challenge. Gifford and school board member Caleb Breault were opposed.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ziehm said the board was holding the vote again because of community concerns that the Feb. 23 meeting may have been unlawful because it was rescheduled, remote or without a public comment period. To be on the safe side, the board’s attorneys recommended redoing the vote after a public comment period.

In other matters:

The 2022-2023 budget would increase by 3.79%, to $23,923,743, according to school Business Manager Anthony Cammarrata’s budget presentation. The tax levy would increase by $183,500, or 1.99%, just under the state’s tax cap. Employee benefit costs will go up by 4.31%, driven by increases in health insurance, retirement expenses and workers’ compensation costs. BOCES expenditures will decrease $87,544, or 4.19%, because fewer students are in career and technical education programs and there were some changes in special education placements, although the school’s share of BOCES administrative, rent and capital expenses will rise $2,547, or 1.8%. State aid projections will be updated in late March, Cammarrata said. The school may receive more aid due to increases in the consumer price index, which could go to offset higher fuel costs, he said. The board is expected to adopt a budget at its April 14 meeting. The budget will go before voters on May 17.

The board approved three propositions for the May ballot, including $60,000 for the Cambridge Public Library, authorizing the leasing of four 70-passenger buses for up to five years at a cost not to exceed $441,500, and establishing a capital reserve fund of up to $2 million for up to 10 years, to finance capital improvements and equipment purchases. The reserve would be funded from unallocated fund balances and budget surpluses. Cammarrata said a capital reserve fund would give the school financial stability for long-term planning. Voters would have to approve expenditures from the fund.

Ziehm’s term ends this year and the seat will be up for election. Candidate petitions are due April 18.

Voters will have to show ID when they arrive at the polls this year. Silvernell said notification will be in the district’s budget newsletter and a separate mailing.

A committee is interviewing candidates to replace elementary school Principal Colleen Lester, who is retiring, school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell reported. One candidate will be presented to the board for approval in April.

