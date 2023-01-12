Cambridge Board of Education sets March 21 for vote on $11.7 million capital project

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge school district residents will vote March 21 on a proposed $11.7 million capital project to renovate the auditorium and adjacent rooms.

The Board of Education on Wednesday voted to set the referendum.

The project would be the first of several proposed over the next 20 years. The auditorium was flagged as the most pressing issue in a recent building conditions survey. It needs numerous improvements to make it more suitable for performances and assemblies. The project would be funded by state aid and local funds, including $930,000 from the school’s capital reserve.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Voters must provide proof of residency. Applications for absentee ballots are due at the district clerk’s office by March 14 if the ballot must be mailed to the voter.

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said he will hold community forums on the project on Feb. 16 and March 2. His office is preparing a newsletter on the project to go out in early March.

In other business:

Business Administrator Michele Hogan started the 2023-2024 budget process by reviewing what the school is spending this year and projected expenses and revenues for 2023-2024. State aid is uncertain because Gov. Kathy Hochul’s funding proposals won’t be released until later this month, while expenses such as health care, wages, and fuel are going up. The school is still receiving federal economic stimulus money but that will end after next year, Hogan said. Silvernell said that money is paying for several short-term positions that are expected to end about the same time, which will lessen the impact on the budget. School board member Neil Gifford said the increase in the tax levy could be as much as 2.13%. Hogan said a tentative shortfall of $681,000 could be covered by appropriating part of the fund balance.

The board adopted a list of 2023 legislative advocacy priorities including fully funding Foundation Aid, increasing the pay threshold for BOCES aid for career and technical education teachers, supporting universal free meals for students and changing teacher certification and retirement system tiers to help districts use and retain teachers. Silvernell said State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, supports the priorities.

In response to a question from Gifford, Silvernell said the school will not be in compliance with a state order to remove its Indian mascot until the Indian image has been taken off the gym floor, which will require refinishing the floor. Silvernell is trying to obtain state aid for the expense. Gifford also asked if the school’s latest appeal of the ruling has been “perfected” and submitted. Silvernell said the legal team completed and turned it in, but Gifford said he couldn’t find documentation of the submission. Silvernell said he would check. During the public comment session, district taxpayer Jim Reid explained the derogatory history of the word “Indian,” starting with Christopher Columbus’s error about where he had made landfall. “The lesson is this: when you mislabel an entire race or nation, you eventually justify abuse and misunderstanding,” Reid said. “Paying lawyers to tilt at windmills wastes time and resources. You are a Board of Education, not a board of litigation.”

Ziehm reported on a trip she, teacher Ray Schraver and several students took to agriculture education programs in Schuylerville and Greenwich high schools. In a survey earlier this year, about 150 middle and high school students said they are interested in an agriculture education program. Silvernell said he is putting together the first year of an agriculture curriculum that will be offered to high school students starting next year. Years two and three will be added later. He has begun the search for certified teachers.