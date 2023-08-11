CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Board of Education on Thursday appointed Kenneth Facin as the interim superintendent of schools.

Facin served as superintendent for the Hoosick Falls Central School District from 2007 until his retirement in 2019. He has more than 30 years of experience in public education, with the vast majority of his service taking place in rural schools, according to a news release. He taught at Granville and Cambridge prior to receiving his administrative certification from the University at Albany. While at Cambridge, he became the associate high school principal and was then appointed the elementary principal.

Since retiring in 2019, Facin worked for Educational Vistas where he developed and created innovative software solutions for schools while also writing a monthly educational best practices article for the NYS Principals Association. He also worked for two years during COVID with teachers and administrators in the Troy City School District mentoring middle school principals and developing social emotional learning opportunities for students.

Facin has served on many local community nonprofit boards including Hubbard Hall, the Battenkill Conservancy, Hoosick Health Center and more. In his spare time, he is often fly fishing the Battenkill, hiking the local forests or skiing in southern Vermont.

Facin will work with Superintendent Douglas Silvernell to allow adequate time to transition into the role prior to his Aug. 31 retirement.

The board said in a statement that it is excited to appoint Facin, who brings an energetic student-focused approach.

Facin said it is an honor and privilege to be appointed to the position.

“Cambridge is very special to me and my family as my two daughters graduated from CCS and my wife, Kathleen, retired from CCS after 20 years of teaching global history. Cambridge is a wonderful community with great students and supportive parents that make the school shine. I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, school leaders and Board of Education to make the upcoming school year a great success,” he said in a statement.

Facin will serve as interim superintendent while the Board of Education conducts a search to find a permanent superintendent of schools. At the Sept. 14 Board meeting, WSWHE BOCES District Superintendent Turina Parker, will be presenting the superintendent search process to the board. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend to learn more about the process, which will involve a stakeholders. The search may take a year or more to complete.

The board is committed to providing updates to the school community throughout the search process.