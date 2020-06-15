Calls to relocate Schuyler statue continue to grow

"If it were to be relocated to the village of Schuylerville or the town of Saratoga, it would be up to the village or town board members to make that decision. I will support the judgment made by our duly-elected local representatives,” she said.

The statue's removal comes at a time of civil unrest in the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Cities across the country, including Glens Falls, have experienced a number of mostly peaceful protests calling for police reforms since May 25. Several riots have broken out as well.

Floyd, a black man, was killed by a group of white police officers after one officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, suffocating him, according to prosecutors there.

Sheehan’s order calls for the statue to be removed as soon as possible and be relocated to either a museum or other accredited historical location.

She has since said the statue will remain in Albany.

"We're looking to keep this statue here in the city of Albany. This isn't about completely erasing the history and the contribution to our history of Gen. Schuyler. It's about contextualizing it in a place other than City Hall," Sheehan told WAMC, a public radio station in Albany, last week.