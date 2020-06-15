Calls to relocate Schuyler statue continue to grow

SCHUYLERVILLE — Calls to bring a statue of Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler to Schuylerville continued Monday, days after the nearly 100-year-old figure was ordered removed from its place in front of Albany City Hall.
Dave Catalfamo, a Republican looking to unseat Assemblywoman Carrie Worener, D-Round Lake, in the state's 113th Assembly district, is the latest to call for the statue’s relocation.
He launched a petition to bring the towering figure, which has stood in front of Albany City Hall since 1925, to the historic Schuyler House, after Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan order the statute’s removal over Schuyler’s ties to slavery.
The petition has gained nearly 100 signatures as of 1 p.m. Monday.
In a statement, Catalfamo said Revolutionary War figures like Schuyler are honored “not because they failed to rise above their time and place on slavery, but because they succeeded against all odds in founding our nation.”
“If Albany doesn’t want Philip Schuyer, Schuylerville does,” he said.
It is believed that Schuyler owned as many as 14 slaves, more than anyone in Albany during that period, according to Sheehan's executive order.
In a statement, Woerner said a decision to relocate the statue should be decided by "whatever municipality would house it."
"If it were to be relocated to the village of Schuylerville or the town of Saratoga, it would be up to the village or town board members to make that decision. I will support the judgment made by our duly-elected local representatives,” she said.
The statue's removal comes at a time of civil unrest in the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Cities across the country, including Glens Falls, have experienced a number of mostly peaceful protests calling for police reforms since May 25. Several riots have broken out as well.
Floyd, a black man, was killed by a group of white police officers after one officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, suffocating him, according to prosecutors there.
Sheehan’s order calls for the statue to be removed as soon as possible and be relocated to either a museum or other accredited historical location.
She has since said the statue will remain in Albany.
"We're looking to keep this statue here in the city of Albany. This isn't about completely erasing the history and the contribution to our history of Gen. Schuyler. It's about contextualizing it in a place other than City Hall," Sheehan told WAMC, a public radio station in Albany, last week.
A number of elected officials have suggested the statue be relocated to Schuylerville, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Dan Carpenter, the village’s mayor.
Carpenter contacted Sheehan’s office shortly after she ordered the statue removed but was informed of the plans to keep the figure in the city.
He said he’s still willing to work with Sheehan and the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation to bring the statue to Schuylerville if plans fall through.
“It’s an open invitation,” Carpenter said.
The Saratoga County History Center will hold a public town hall on Facebook Live on Thursday to discuss the Schuyler statue. Speakers will include Siena College professor Jennifer Dorsey, Union College professor Melinda Lawson and Hudson Valley Community College professor Michael Landis.
