Calling all playwrights and directors for 24-hour play fest

GLENS FALLS — While it's daunting to bring a new idea to the stage in front of paying customers in less than 24 hours, it's also an adrenaline-spurred adventure.

Now coming up on its seventh staging, the annual 24-Hour Play Fest, hosted by Art in the Public Eye, is getting ready to again unleash the creative burst that comes from nine playwrights, nine directors and more than 40 actors, plus tech crew, collaborating in a burst of concentration creativity.

Bringing nine brand new 8- to 10-minute plays to the stage in one day — from conception to off-book (without scripts) — requires willing imaginations to take on the challenge.

So event coordinator Erin Coon and the Art in the Public Eye team are looking for writers, directors and actors for the event, which takes place the second weekend in February.

The writers are chosen by a jury, and interested writers are asked to submit submit short (no more than 10 pages) writing samples to Art in the Public Eye by Jan. 17. The samples do not need to be scripts, but should demonstrate an ability to create a storyline and write dialogue.

Directors and actors with some theater experience should also contact the group by Jan. 17.