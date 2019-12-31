Calling all playwrights and directors for 24-hour play fest

GLENS FALLS — While it's daunting to bring a new idea to the stage in front of paying customers in less than 24 hours, it's also an adrenaline-spurred adventure.
Now coming up on its seventh staging, the annual 24-Hour Play Fest, hosted by Art in the Public Eye, is getting ready to again unleash the creative burst that comes from nine playwrights, nine directors and more than 40 actors, plus tech crew, collaborating in a burst of concentration creativity.
Bringing nine brand new 8- to 10-minute plays to the stage in one day — from conception to off-book (without scripts) — requires willing imaginations to take on the challenge.
So event coordinator Erin Coon and the Art in the Public Eye team are looking for writers, directors and actors for the event, which takes place the second weekend in February.
The writers are chosen by a jury, and interested writers are asked to submit submit short (no more than 10 pages) writing samples to Art in the Public Eye by Jan. 17. The samples do not need to be scripts, but should demonstrate an ability to create a storyline and write dialogue.
Directors and actors with some theater experience should also contact the group by Jan. 17.
The event begins on Friday night, when all participants gather at the Charles R. Wood Theater for a drawing that places actors, directors and writers in groups. After the random selections, Coon shares the year’s theme and the secret prop and mandatory line all teams must use in their play.
After a brief get-to-know-each-other Friday night meeting, the team waits for the playwrights to write the script before a 5 a.m. deadline.
Then begins production blocking, staging, props and costume selection and rehearsals before a Saturday night performance at the Wood Theater.
Everyone is required to be available starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 until about 10 p.m. and then actors and directors are required to be available all day Saturday for rehearsals and the performance.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.