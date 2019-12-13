California man charged in Glens Falls bar drug case

GLENS FALLS —A former local man who fled to California years ago while under investigation for alleged drug sales at a former South Street bar where he worked was arrested this week as he got off a plane in New Jersey, officials said.

Edward J. Chabot, 43, was charged with felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling cocaine to a police informant or undercover police officer while he worked at 58 Bar & Grill in September 2017.

Chabot left the area before he was charged, as the police investigation was ongoing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Warren County Court based on an indictment filed against him.

Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said he was believed to have fled to California. He was located Nov. 25 by the U.S. Marshals Service when he got off a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport, and taken into custody. He waived formal extradition proceedings, and was brought to Warren County Court by Glens Falls detectives on Thursday.

Chabot formerly lived in Glens Falls, but listed a Clifton Park address in court records. 58 Bar & Grill has since closed.

Chabot was arraigned Thursday in Warren County Court and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Glens Falls Police were assisted by State Police and the Washington County Drug Task Force during the case.

