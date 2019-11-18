Thursday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required. NOTE: WE WILL NOT HAVE PROGRAMS THURSDAY OCTOBER 24TH DUE TO OUR BOOK SALE.
New! for the Kids, Read to Nash, a reading therapy dog!, 4-5 p.m., Children's Department, Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Nash, an Australian Cattle Dog, who is also one of our newest reading therapy dogs! Nash still has some time slots available for children to read to him on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4-5 p.m. Stop by the Children's Desk at Crandall Public Library, or call us at 518-792-6508 ext 4 to schedule your time to read to Nash!
Pre-School Story Time and Arts & Crafts - Thursdays at the Hudson Falls Free Library!, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Youth and family programs every Thursday, at the library. Pre-School story time 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday mornings. Arts and crafts 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoons. (Closed Thanksgiving Day Nov. 28)
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. NOTE: WE WILL NOT HAVE PROGRAMS THURSDAY OCTOBER 24TH DUE TO OUR BOOK SALE.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Tours for Tots: Thursday 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 21. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the museum's permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities, introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Suggested donation.
Social
All you can eat Backyard BBQ + Karaoke, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. All you can eat Backyard BBQ every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids under 10 $7.95. Karaoke Party from 9-11 a.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 Green Tea shots, $5 Draft Beer and wine!
Caregiving and the Holidays, 1-3 p.m., Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich. Caregiving and the Holidays is a workshop that will discuss how caregivers can manage stress throughout the holiday season. On Thursday, Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. all attendees will receive a free copy of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living with Alzheimer's and Other Dementias.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11:15 a.m., 2-3:15 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Knee High Naturalist is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC's Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15 - Dec. 24.
Spring Overlook Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This steep but short hike up to the Spring Overlook is almost a mile long trek one way is one of the favorites at the park. Once at the top you will see a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. This hike is about 2 miles round trip, so not very long, but a little on the steeper side. The rating for this hike is Advanced.
Workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
The Hudson River School and American Environmentalism Presented by Patrick Stenshorn, 7-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public LIbrary, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. The Hudson River School and American Environmentalism will be presented by Patrick Stenshorn, the director of interpretive programs and a graduate of SUNY Geneseo with a B.A. in history, and SUNY Brockport with an M.A. in history with a concentration in early American history. He has also served as a park ranger for the National Park Service. Landscape paintings by 19th-century Hudson River School artists celebrate the majestic beauty of the United States. Their work brought pride to the new nation and helped shape an emerging American identity. The grand, scenic landscapes also influenced the beginnings of the environmental movement in the country. This program by Patrick Stenshorn of the Albany Institute of History and Art will provide insights into the Hudson River School and its impact on the conservation movements of the late 19th and 20th centuries.
Friday
Music and arts
All Revved Up — Meat Loaf Tribute, The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls . Make like a "Bat out of H*ll" and get your tickets for ALL REVVED UP — The ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Band. All Revved Up will rock the house with everything from "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad", "I Would Do Anything for Love" and of course, "Paradise by the Dashboard Lights."
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Talk in the Gallery with April March: The First Lady of Burlesque, 6-7 p.m., National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. April March, known for her class and grace and called the First Lady of Burlesque, worked in burlesque from 1952 to 1978, performing all over the US, Canada, Mexico, and in England. She will share stories from her illustrious career in the "Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age" exhibition and sign copies of her book "Reflection of My Life: April March, The First Lady of Burlesque.Suggested donation $10.
Social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Happy Hour + The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Let Loose Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. at the bar $2 off draft beer and wine. The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 6-9 p.m. (dinner show) and a party set at 9:30 p.m. at the Downtown Social.
Mason/Star Public Pork Loin Dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Mason/Star Public Pork Loin Dinner sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will also be available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under, and will be available at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, also at the Hancock House parking lot.
Saturday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Workshop
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Candle Making Workshop with Wicks From The Sticks, 1-2:30 p.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Candle Making Workshop with Wicks From The Sticks at The World Awareness Children's Museum is hosting this fun and festive Candle Making Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1-2:30 p.m. The fine folks at Wicks from the Sticks will be on hand to guide guests on a fun workshop to make their own candles, perfect for a centerpiece for the upcoming holiday! The event is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted.
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To register, please call 518-580-2450.This is an eight hour course that must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct.Please bring your security guard license and $80.00 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Workshop — Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Sasaphras Yoga join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10. Please note that there will be no class Saturday, Oct. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 30.
Social
Bolton's PTO Turkey Trot, 5K Run/Walk and Kids Block Trot, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Lake Shore Dr., Bolton Landing. Bolton's PTO Turkey Trot, 5K Run/Walk and Kids Block Trot from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. $5 per student, $10 per adult, $20 per family. Prizes will be given for best costume. Concessions will be available. Proceeds to benefit Bolton Central School PTO.
Holiday Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cambridge Historical Society Museum, 12 Broad St., Cambridge. Holiday Bake Sale There is nothing like the smell of pies and other baked goods baking in the oven. However, if you want to take this year off from baking for the holidays, come to the HOLIDAY BAKE SALE at the Cambridge Historical Society Museum on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of pies, breads, cookies, candy and more, available to use for Thanksgiving or for your freezer for Christmas. There will also be a few Christmas items for sale, including gift ideas: How about a year's membership to the Cambridge Historical Society for instance, or a DVD of "The Great Cambridge Fair", and more. Proceeds will benefit the Restoration Fund which will help fund upcoming repair and refurbishing projects in both the house and carriage barn. "Saving Our History..Honoring Our Past".
Skene Manor Annual Basket Party, 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Whitehall High School, 87 Buckley Road, Whitehall. Skene Manor Annual Basket Party to be held from 11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Whitehall High School. Admission tickets are $5.00 (admission is required for ages 5 and up).Additional tickets are $2.00 for complimentary cookies, iced tea and lemonade. A light lunch is available. Many baskets, raffles and 50/50 raffle included. Your support is greatly appreciated! We are looking forward to seeing you there! You can help support the Skene Manor Basket Party. Donations of Theme Baskets are needed to make this a successful Fund Raiser.If you need assistance in creating a basket please call 499-0913 and Jean will gladly help. A few completed Sponsor Baskets are available for purchase to donate to this Basket Party. Skene Manor is a non-profit corp. and a voluntary organization depending on donations for funding. We appreciated any and all donations. Skene Manor is also on the National Registry for Historic Buildings.
Waterfall Trail Hike, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We will start this hike over at the Lake Bonita parking area. From there we will hike the Lake Bonita trail towards the Waterfall trail. We will hike down the Waterfall trail but will have to hike it back up on the return. When we reach the Western Ridge trail we will turn around and head back. Hiking the waterfall back will be steeper. Program fees apply. Please call the park office with 24-hours advanced notice to reserve your spot, 518-793-0511. The rating for this hike is moderate.
For the kids
Dinovember Discovery, 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Dinovember Discovery Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. join us for a day of dinosaur activities that go along with our month long dinosaur theme! Learn about how dinosaurs lived and create your very own dinosaur skeleton! All ages are welcome! Drop in. No sign up required.
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children's Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Sunday
Music and arts
You have free articles remaining.
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Loudon Wainwright III, The Park Theater, 14 Park Street , Glens Falls. Loudon is a GRAMMY winning American song writer, folk singer, humorist and actor. His long and illustrious career is highlighted by more than two dozen album releases, movie and TV credits, and now his new autobiography, Liner Notes. As an actor, Wainwright has appeared in films directed by Martin Scorsese, Hal Ashby, Christopher Guest, Tim Buton, Cameron Crowe and Judd Apatow.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in November. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
For the kids
The Snow Sisters Storytime Sequel!, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Children's Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. The Snow Sisters Storytime Sequel! Meet and greet your favorite princesses of winter at the Children's Department of Crandall Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Hear a new story and song! Come in your favorite costume to get a photo taken with them! They will also sign autographs. Free for children ages 3 - 8 years old; space is limited so advance registration is required. Sign up starts Nov. 10 online at: www.crandalllibrary.org or at the Children's Desk, 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Social
4th Sunday Dance, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Fun Spot, Upper Glen St., Queensbury. 4th Sunday Dance to be held at The Fun Spot from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. This venue has a large, wooden floor that is just perfect for practicing your dance moves. Music for a variety of dances will be played including east and west coast swing, rumba, cha-cha, hustle, foxtrot, waltz, tango, salsa, samba and more. Singles are welcome.
Monday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Social
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC's Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15 - Dec. 24.
Western Ridge Hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We will park a car at one end of the trail and drive over to the other end. From there we will start the Western Ridge trail and hike it in its entirety one way. This will be about 6+ miles. Call the park office to register for this hike with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Meet and pay ($1 for kids and 62+, $2 for everyone else) at the park office. The rating for this hike is advanced to expert.
Workshop
Young Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
Tuesday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Social
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC's Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15 - Dec. 24.
NaNoWriMo, 5-8 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. NaNoWriMo/Writer's Group schedule at the Hudson Falls Free Library, from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26, with Poetry on the Hudson poetry readers group invited.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St, Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
For the kids
Chapter Chat Book Club - at Hudson Falls Free Library, 2-3 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Chapter chat book club will meet to review "The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper" by Phaedra Patrick.
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Hudson Falls Free Library: Join us every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Workshop
Prenatal Yoga: Holiday Special!, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In order to accommodate busy holiday schedules, Saratoga Hospital is excited to offer this seasonal four-session series of Prenatal Yoga! The class will take place over four evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In four 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes.
Wednesday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape — past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Free Senior Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free for seniors every Wednesday until Nov. 27, The Hyde Collection offers free admission to seniors ages 60 and older.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Plein Air Adirondack Painting Exhibit at the Crandall Library, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crandall Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Plein Air Adirondack, a regional art organization dedicated to plein air painting (French phrase meaning painting outdoors), is exhibiting paintings at the Crandall Public Library. Work by several local artists will be on display. The paintings of local subjects were completed this season. The exhibit is in the Second Floor Gallery and runs 9-5 p.m. from Nov. 2 to 29. For more information, contact Tom Ryan at 518-321-8051.
Social
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC's Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open Nov. 15 - Dec. 24.
Ridge Run Hike, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Ridge Run Hike is a moderate hike, about 3.5+ miles round trip, to be held from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The hike up to the ridge is a bit steep for about a mile but then the ridge is rather flat. This is a nice hike that also takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. This is a pleasant and, if we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. The rating of this hike is moderate.
1/2 Priced Supper entrees + PlayStation Game Night, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. PlayStation Game Night — Join us every Wednesday for Karaoke, Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Corn Hole, Flip Cup and more! From 8-11 p.m. $3 Bud Light drafts, $4 green tea shots, $5 draft beer and wine. Supper entrees 1/2 price from 5-9 p.m.
Workshop
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides "a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues."Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Children's Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children's Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region. Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18 - Dec. 20. Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced. Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedule a trial class, no commitment necessary. Join our Dance Artistry today! Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information. You may contact us via phone, text or email: (518) 460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com.
Health
"Practical Mindfulness for Everyday Living", 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In our monthly group gatherings, we will discuss the benefits of a mindful approach to daily routines. The "bumps in the road," both large and small, that we face on a daily basis are opportunities to dig deeper into ourselves, to find a way to remain balanced amidst chaos.You will be led through guided visualizations and meditations, as well as provided with practical tools to get to the bottom of what triggers us, and why, to better work and flow with all that life brings.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This program is funded by Saratoga Hospital Cancer Patient Funds.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.