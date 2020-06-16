Caldwell-Lake George Library offering curbside pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library is now offering curbside pick-up for library patrons. This service is available from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays.

Recently, the library began Phases 1 and 2 of the five-phase reopening plan. As part of Phase 2, curbside service allows library users a safe way to access library materials without entering into the main part of the library. Patrons can reserve their items via online catalog or by phoning the library with requests. Requested items are limited to items on hand at Caldwell-Lake George Library.

After the library staff has filled the patron’s request, an appointment will be arranged for pick up. For more information or to place a request, contact the library at 518-668-2528 during the curbside hours.

