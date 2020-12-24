Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule

KINGSBURY — Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes store is the last frontier when it comes to wearing masks.
Not only can people browse maskless, but owner and Kingsbury Town Board member Jane Havens does not allow anyone to wear a mask in the store.
Employees also do not wear masks.
Havens cited security as her reason for not letting anyone wear a mask. She’s worried that people will rob the Dix Avenue store.
Anyone who refuses to take off their mask in the store is ordered to leave. This has prompted numerous complaints to Washington and Warren counties, which enforce the state’s mask law. But Havens said she has not been ticketed or told she was doing anything wrong.
“The mask mandate is an executive order so it’s not a law,” she said. “The executive order is not enforceable,” she said, citing the fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders as unenforceable. Trump said states must pay part of a federal unemployment payment; Cuomo said it would cost New York state $4 billion and that no state could afford it.
“That set the precedent,” she said. “I am not breaking the law.”
She also said that law enforcement officers, who are often at the store to buy items, have not told her to wear a mask. Sheriff’s deputies have investigated complaints and also haven’t told her to mask up, she said.
“We are a private business and we do have the right and law enforcement told me we have the right to set our own rules,” she said.
Sheriff Jeff Murphy said none of his deputies would have told her she can set her own rules.
“My office does not have the authority to allow businesses to have a ‘no mask policy,’” he said in an email. “I have not given any businesses ‘permission’ to have such a policy.”
In response, Havens said state police gave her permission.
Empire State Development, the state agency that enforces the rules, denied that state police had done that, and said she was absolutely in the wrong.
"We have been explicit about this for months — but to be crystal clear, New Yorkers in public, including in stores, must wear masks at all times. Flagrantly disregarding these public health rules after all our state has been through is not only disgraceful, but is simply dangerous," said ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe. "All businesses are required to follow these rules, and as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise across the country and a new variant of the virus has emerged in the UK, this blatant disregard for public health and safety is irresponsible.”
State police visited her store on Oct. 13 and Oct. 16 to explain what she had to do, according to state records.
Havens said she had no proof that they had approved her rules.
“I don’t have to get it in writing,” she said.
What she had to do in writing was to attest that she would follow state rules in the reopening of the economy. Those rules include providing every employee with a mask that they must wear while interacting with customers, at any distance, and posting a sign saying that all customers must wear a mask if they can’t maintain social distancing. The store is big enough for everyone to stay 6 feet apart, and is cleaned thoroughly and regularly, Havens said.
But masks on customers would be dangerous, she said. She did not explain why employees were not wearing masks.
“We do a very good job of vetting people (before they buy a gun) and making sure people are safe. We decided it was not safe to have people in the store wearing masks,” she said. “We are by no means acting radically. We are not anti-government.”
She added that she is not confident that Cuomo is making the right choices in the pandemic.
“When you think about all the things that have occurred in history, we don’t necessarily all get it right the first time. We all have a right to ask questions,” she said. “We’re trying to find our way. How much is medical? How much is someone abusing their power? I don’t think anyone is a bad person making the decisions they have to make in all this.”
So she posted signs on the doors making it clear that customers could not wear masks.
“That allows people at the door to make a decision whether they choose to come in or not,” she said.
She might consider “drastic” changes in her policies if the pandemic got very bad, she said, but she noted that fewer than 1% of the county’s population has gotten the virus, and most people are not hospitalized, much less die from the virus.
At other stores, she wears a mask if required.
“I have no interest in criticizing other businesses,” she said.
Her husband, Tim Havens, owns the nearby Falls Farm & Garden Equipment Co. At his store, customers are not prohibited from wearing masks.
But he supported his wife, saying that she was held up at gunpoint while working at a bank years ago. The robber was masked.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.