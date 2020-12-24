Calamity Jane's store enforces no-mask rule

Havens said she had no proof that they had approved her rules.

“I don’t have to get it in writing,” she said.

What she had to do in writing was to attest that she would follow state rules in the reopening of the economy. Those rules include providing every employee with a mask that they must wear while interacting with customers, at any distance, and posting a sign saying that all customers must wear a mask if they can’t maintain social distancing. The store is big enough for everyone to stay 6 feet apart, and is cleaned thoroughly and regularly, Havens said.

But masks on customers would be dangerous, she said. She did not explain why employees were not wearing masks.

“We do a very good job of vetting people (before they buy a gun) and making sure people are safe. We decided it was not safe to have people in the store wearing masks,” she said. “We are by no means acting radically. We are not anti-government.”

She added that she is not confident that Cuomo is making the right choices in the pandemic.