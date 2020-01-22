Cab driver stabs attempted robber in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Police are investigating a report that a man tried to rob a cab driver over the weekend, only to have the cabbie fight back and stab him in the face with a pen.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, but police had identified a suspect who was taken to Glens Falls Hospital's Behavorial Health Unit after the incident.

Hudson Falls Police Capt. John Kibling said the man who was apparently trying to rob the cabbie suffered minor injuries. He said the incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday.

The driver was working for Carol's Cab Co. of Glens Falls. A call to the company was not returned Tuesday.

