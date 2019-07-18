FORT EDWARD — The General Electric Co.'s buildings are coming down.
At least that's the plan for September.
The company's main manufacturing building and multiple smaller buildings off Route 4 next to the Washington County Office Building have been slated for demolition since 2017. A water treatment plant and some storage sheds will remain.
Matt French, code enforcement officer for the town, said earlier this week that GE has a demolition permit ready to go.
John Brodt, vice president of Behan Communications and a spokesman for GE, said in an email that, "GE is in the final stages of selecting a contractor for the demolition of buildings at its property in Fort Edward and hopes to begin work by September. We anticipate that demolition-related work will take approximately one year."
When GE has an official start date, Brodt said the company will reach out to local officials and neighbors.
"GE is committed to doing this project with minimal disturbance to our neighbors," Brodt said in an email. "Work will be limited to daytime hours, and no road closures will be required."
There are still some loose ends to tie before the work can begin.
Health and environmental monitoring
GE is required to have a Community Air Monitoring Plan during the demolition work, but it has not been finalized or approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Health Department.
DEC said in an email that it "has approved a demolition project work plan for the above-grade portions of the main manufacturing buildings, but GE cannot proceed until DEC and DOH approve the Community Air Monitoring Plan. GE has not yet submitted revisions that address comments previously made by DEC and DOH to ensure public health and the environment are protected when the demolition work begins."
Brodt said GE is currently working with the state agencies on a plan and hopes "to have that finalized soon."
The site may look quiet at a quick glance when driving on Route 4, but GE has conducted extensive subsurface cleanup work for decades. Brodt said that "will continue for the foreseeable future, in accordance with DEC-approved plans."
What is involved with that cleanup work?
Since the 1980s, GE has recovered PCB oil from the ground.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are man-made chemicals that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says "do not readily break down once in the environment." They can affect the air, water and soil, and are considered possible human carcinogens.
"To date, GE has recovered approximately 50,000 gallons of PCB oil, representing approximately 280 tons of PCB mass removed," the DEC said.
Since PCBs can affect the air, between 2005 and 2007 GE installed 49 sub-slab depressurization systems, which are used to keep pollutants from vaporizing during a cleanup process. DEC said GE continues to operate those systems.
Onsite is a groundwater recovery system to keep contaminated groundwater from spreading off the site, DEC added.
There is also a water treatment plant that Brodt said will not be demolished and "continue to operate as part of the ongoing environmental remediation."
"GE is also required to monitor the effectiveness of ongoing remedial systems and provide water quality data both on-site and off-site," the DEC said. "The monitoring program consists of annual monitoring of groundwater and surface water quality in monitoring wells and springs; and quarterly monitoring of groundwater quality in the recovery wells."
Demolition of the buildings could open up a new host of cleanup activities, as it will expose previously inaccessible soils.
Once the demolition is done, DEC said it "will require GE to begin a sub-surface investigation to determine if there are areas of soil or groundwater contamination previously not addressed."
Future of the site
Town Supervisor Terry Middleton talked about some of his concerns around the property tax assessment and what will happen to the site at a Town Board meeting on July 8.
Middleton said he believes the site will be a brownfield forever.
"I think we're going to have a site that has a fence around it, a lot with empty grass," he said.
For 2019, GE's taxes to Washington County for the site were about $117,300, according to real property records. It's not clear what the assessment will be once the buildings are gone.
Laura Oswald, the county's economic development director, said originally GE was planning to take the buildings down in April.
"To a certain extent, the community is lucky that the property is still on the tax rolls for this year because, if they had gotten it down by April, they would have lost the revenue for the year," Oswald said.
The land is in an industrial zone, and DEC gave a bit more hopeful of a picture than Middleton about its redevelopment possibilities.
"Re-use for industrial purposes will be permissible, subject to local approvals," the DEC said.
It added that "all remedial work at the site will assure that the site meets cleanup standards commensurate with that use, including all appropriate engineering and institutional controls to ensure protection of public health and the environment."
Oswald said the county would encourage GE "to make use of the site, and not just have it a vacant site."
Brodt said "GE intends to own and maintain the property for the foreseeable future."
