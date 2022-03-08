Busy tourism season aids village of Lake George's new budget

LAKE GEORGE — Village Mayor Bob Blais announced Tuesday that the cost of the new wastewater treatment plant will not greatly affect village taxpayers, thanks to a busy summer 2021 season.

The mayor stated that due to the increased revenue the village received after raising the parking meter rates to $2 an hour, almost the entire cost of the new sewage treatment plant that the village is responsible for will be offset.

Village officials raised the parking meter rates before the 2021 summer season to more closely match other East Coast resort towns. The change resulted in a major jump in revenue to $1.165 million compared to the $741,000 from the previous year.

While spending in the village's proposed 2022-23 budget will increase from $5,567,686 to $6,532,915, village revenues, other than taxes, kept pace, going from $3,657,884 to $4,277,424 including an appropriation of $715,000 from the village’s fund balance.

The financing cost for the wastewater treatment plant is anticipated to be approximately $275,000 annually, with operating costs over $250,000. The village received $17.5 million in grants to help cover construction costs of the $24 million sewer plant.

Blais also cited the $640,000 in sales tax revenue the village received and the contracts with the town of Lake George for wastewater treatment and fire aid totaling over $600,000 as factors in keeping rates low for residents.

The proposed budget also includes over $405,000 in septic fees from haulers for use of the new plant.

However, tax rates for village residents will increase from $5.65 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $5.79 per $1,000. There will be no increase on village water bills.

The mayor said this is still good news for residents.

“Village taxpayers have benefited greatly from all the special revenues. Ten years ago the tax rate was $6.04. Now it’s $5.79. Lower than it was 10 years ago. That’s remarkable in today’s climate of inflation and prices,” he said in a release Tuesday.

Special events are expected to bring in over $35,000 in fees, and village property rentals will result in over $33,000 in revenue.

The increase in tourist traffic this winter due to the Lake George Winter Carnival and the new Ice Castles attraction helped to increase the revenue for area businesses as well as help the village in the typically slow months.

The mayor told The Post-Star that a local restaurant owner said nothing had ever impacted their business quite like the Ice Castles and the owner always knew the days when the Ice Castles canceled because the reservations for dinner would a also be canceled.

This summer, fireworks displays will return to a full 10-week schedule after being canceled in 2020 and reduced in 2021. All free concerts offered in Shephard Park will also be returning for the 2022 season, according to Blais.

Employees of the village will see a 3% to 4% increase in pay with benefits increasing from a total of $818,985 to $827,000.

A public hearing, open to the public in-person as well as via Zoom, will take place on Monday, March 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

