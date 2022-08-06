Busy month ahead for Queensbury Planning Board

QUEENSBURY — The town’s Planning Board has two meetings scheduled for this month to hear updates from some familiar projects and learn about a few new plans.

The West Mountain Ski Area will go before the board on Aug. 16 to present plans for the 365-acre property. The application states the ski area intends to use a portion of the land to host outdoor community and family events such as mountain biking, concerts, festivals, endurance races and other recreational events.

The resort is seeking to host 10 single-day events and eight multi-day events that would fall outside of their regular season of operation, which requires additional approvals from the county Department of Health and New York state. Each concert is subject to approval for a special use permit from the Planning Board.

A public hearing will be held at the meeting.

Earlier this year, in May, the property’s owners presented plans for “The Woods at West Mountain,” to the public.

The Post-Star previously reported on the proposed ski-and-stay resort, which would cost an estimated $140 million, is planned to include 46 single-family homes, three buildings holding 18 apartments each, four condominium buildings with 72 units in total, 20 duplex townhouses, a hotel with 60 to 80 rooms, a village center with a pond and an additional 126 apartments.

A beach area will also be included, and space for a retail plaza, an amphitheater and a high-speed chairlift are a part of the plans.

Members of the community will also be welcome to comment on the proposal of two, 8-acre solar farms at the Warren County airport.

A company called Southern Gateway Renewables has applied to use 27 acres of an 80-acre plot of land at the airport for a 8.25-acre, 5.0-megawatt solar farm with 16.5-foot-high to 19.5-foot-high panels. The location is described as south of the airport on the west side of Queensbury Avemue.

Northern Gateway Renewables applied to place solar panels at the airport as well, with an address listed as 443 Queensbury Ave. The plans include using 31 acres of a 510-acre lot for an 8.3-acre, 5.0-megawatt solar farm.

Both hearings will open at the Aug. 16 meeting at 7 p.m., as well as the second public hearing for the proposal of a 24-unit apartment building with retail/office space on the first level at 78-80 Main St.

On Aug. 25, the board will open the floor to the public regarding plans for a six-unit manufactured home park on Pinello Road.

Applicant Dan Hunt currently owns two units already existing on the property and was referred by Queenbury’s Town Board for a State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR, to be conducted by the Planning Board.

Residents of the town are encouraged to attend the open meetings at the Queensbury Activity Center on Bay Road or remotely via a Zoom link available on the town’s website.