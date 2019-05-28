The unofficial start to summer brought some big crowds to Warren County, at least judging by how the village of Lake George’s water usage went.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said a record amount of water went through the village’s water treatment plant on Saturday, with $1.3 million gallons logged. That is the highest on record for the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
“That is comparable to what we see on July Fourth weekend,” Blais said. “The weather cooperated, and that makes a huge difference.”
A forecast that brought showers to the region late Saturday did not deter visitors, as large crowds were evident around Lake George into Monday afternoon. Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, said restaurants were crowded and many lodgers reported a good weekend, with early season bookings ahead of recent years.
“There were a lot of ‘no vacancy’ signs,” she said. “I think we also saw a lot of people come up from the Albany area when they saw the weather was going to be good.”
Jessica Best and her family from Albany were among those who came to the village of Lake George during Sunday’s warm weather.
As her sister, son and grandchildren played at Around the World Miniature Golf, she sat on a bench and watched.
“I don’t play mini golf,” she said with a laugh.
But she loves everything else Lake George has to offer: a cruise on the Minne-Ha-Ha, bowling and dinner at a local restaurant were all on her agenda for the afternoon.
“Every time they come up, we come up here,” Best said. “I like the atmosphere.”
Her granddaughter, Malena Hampton, loves it too. But she particularly loves the golfing.
“The ball went right over that mountain and under somebody’s car!” she said. “It’s hard. Fun, but hard.”
The ice cream parlor at Around the World was still closed Sunday, despite the owner’s hopes that work to repair last fall’s fire damage would be done by Saturday.
Throughout the village of Lake George, cars lined the sides of every road Sunday as the mercury rose to 85 degrees, with summer activities such as picnicking, swimming, boating and parasailing all in full swing.
At the Holiday Inn Express on Canada Street, the Filancia family of Westchester County was enjoying what has become a family tradition.
“We’ve been coming here for years,” said Valerie Filancia, of Pleasantville, who was vacationing with her husband and their two children. “It’s just serene and peaceful and so beautiful. And the girls love it.”
Lake George Battleground Campground was at full capacity, as it usually is on Memorial Day weekend.
Among the campers was Tom Gordon, 61, of Queensbury. He said he has been camping there on Memorial Day weekend for 44 years.
It all started when he and his friends went camping there for Memorial Day during their senior year of high school. Then, during college, they all came back.
“You wouldn’t call anybody. They’d just show up,” he said.
Eventually, everyone grew up and started bringing children to the annual event. Now those kids are grown up. Everyone still comes.
“It’s like a reunion of friends,” Gordon said.
The friends are spread out now — from Clifton Park to Ithaca — and rarely see each other during the year. But they can still count on Memorial Day weekend to catch up.
Local police and the Lake George Park Commission said the throngs of visitors were generally well-behaved. While Memorial Day weekend used to be a big weekend for young partiers in the village of Lake George, it has quieted down dramatically over the past decade or so.
Warren County Sheriff Bud York said police found sizable crowds and were kept busy, but had no big problems.
Boat traffic was heavy on the lake, but no boating while intoxicated arrests were reported. Two boating accidents occurred, both of them boats driven up onto docks, but no injuries were reported.
One on Sunday afternoon resulted in a 23-foot 2019 Cobalt being driven up onto the docks at Warner Bay Docks by a boater who police said accidentally accelerated forward as he was docking. The boater, Marcel Villani, 58, of Ellington, Connecticut, was not ticketed. A crane was needed to remove the boat from the docks, and the $120,000 boat and dock sustained thousands of dollars in damage.
Park Commission Lt. Joe Johns said boat patrol officers reported no injuries on the lake, and just one boating ticket was issued.
“It was a busy weekend but a safe weekend,” Johns said.
